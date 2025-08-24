DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to fight after a federal judge on Thursday blocked the expansion of “Alligator Alcatraz,” the immigrant detention camp in the Florida Everglades.

Two weeks prior, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered a temporary halt on the expansion; Thursday’s preliminary injunction merely formalized the order, Fox News reported.

Williams also barred the facility from accepting any more detainees, according to CBS News.

But DeSantis had anticipated the pushback, telling Fox News in an interview that the “fix was in.”

“We totally expected an adverse ruling,” DeSantis told Fox News. “And we also knew we were going to immediately appeal and get that decision stayed. So we will ultimately be successful in this. It’s not going to stop our resolve.”

Williams’ order was in response to a lawsuit filed by environmentalists and the Miccosukee Tribe, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

For decades, “every Florida governor, every Florida senator, and countless local and national political figures, including presidents, have publicly pledged their unequivocal support for the restoration, conservation, and protection of the Everglades,” Williams wrote in her ruling, according to CBS News.

“This Order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises,” she wrote.

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin criticized the order, CBS News reported.

“This ruling from an activist judge ignores the fact that this land has already been developed for a decade,” McLaughlin said.

“It is another attempt to prevent the President from fulfilling the American people’s mandate to remove the worst of the worst including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and rapists from our country,” she said.

On Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the camp’s operations, filed an intent to appeal the decision in court, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The Eleventh Circuit Court hasn’t yet assigned a docket number to the case.

“We’re going to continue to do what we need to do to help the Trump administration remove illegal aliens from our country. You know, that’s the mandate that they have,” DeSantis told Fox News.

“So we anticipated this, but I don’t think it’s going to be insurmountable in the end,” he said.

