Share
News
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President President Donald Trump, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tour a medical facility during a visit to a migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, President President Donald Trump, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem tour a medical facility during a visit to a migrant detention center dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz," located at the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in Ochopee, Florida, on July 1, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds - AFP / Getty Images)

DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion

 By Ole Braatelien  August 24, 2025 at 2:00pm
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to fight after a federal judge on Thursday blocked the expansion of “Alligator Alcatraz,” the immigrant detention camp in the Florida Everglades.

Two weeks prior, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered a temporary halt on the expansion; Thursday’s preliminary injunction merely formalized the order, Fox News reported.

Williams also barred the facility from accepting any more detainees, according to CBS News.

But DeSantis had anticipated the pushback, telling Fox News in an interview that the “fix was in.”

“We totally expected an adverse ruling,” DeSantis told Fox News. “And we also knew we were going to immediately appeal and get that decision stayed. So we will ultimately be successful in this. It’s not going to stop our resolve.”

Williams’ order was in response to a lawsuit filed by environmentalists and the Miccosukee Tribe, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

For decades, “every Florida governor, every Florida senator, and countless local and national political figures, including presidents, have publicly pledged their unequivocal support for the restoration, conservation, and protection of the Everglades,” Williams wrote in her ruling, according to CBS News.

“This Order does nothing more than uphold the basic requirements of legislation designed to fulfill those promises,” she wrote.

Is Ron DeSantis the best governor in the country?

Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin criticized the order, CBS News reported.

“This ruling from an activist judge ignores the fact that this land has already been developed for a decade,” McLaughlin said.

“It is another attempt to prevent the President from fulfilling the American people’s mandate to remove the worst of the worst including gang members, murderers, pedophiles, terrorists, and rapists from our country,” she said.

On Thursday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the camp’s operations, filed an intent to appeal the decision in court, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Related:
DeSantis Gives Cities Final 'Pride' Ultimatum: Remove Rainbow Crosswalks or Else

The Eleventh Circuit Court hasn’t yet assigned a docket number to the case.

“We’re going to continue to do what we need to do to help the Trump administration remove illegal aliens from our country. You know, that’s the mandate that they have,” DeSantis told Fox News.

“So we anticipated this, but I don’t think it’s going to be insurmountable in the end,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion
Two Apex Predators Become Unlikely Friends as Sharks and Alligator Come Together in Viral Video
Teens Shot At After Pulling Age-Old 'Ding Dong Ditch' Prank, Police Chief Issues a Warning: 'It's Just a Different Time'
Illegal 'Maryland Man' Refused Last-Ditch Plea Deal: DHS Now Looking to Ship Him Off to Africa
Accused Murderer's Lawyer Under Fire for Filing AI-Generated Court Docs That Included 'Fabricated Quotes'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation