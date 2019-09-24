Desperate Bernie Sanders Goes Way Left with New 'Extreme Wealth' Tax; 'I Don't Think That Billionaires Should Exist'

Bernie Sanders wants billionaires gone.

The socialist senator — the same one who’s a millionaire with three houses — unveiled a new tax plan on Tuesday aimed at giving him a leg up in a hotly competitive Democratic primary race.

Even if it makes it easier for President Donald Trump to win re-election in November.

In an interview published Tuesday with The New York Times, Sanders made no bones regarding how he feels about the very wealthy, and how his proposed “Tax on Extreme Wealth” would play out.

“I don’t think that billionaires should exist,” Sanders said.

TRENDING: Ukraine Controversy Looks Like 'the End of Biden's Campaign,' Congressman Devin Nunes Says

“This proposal does not eliminate billionaires, but it eliminates a lot of the wealth that billionaires have, and I think that’s exactly what we should be doing.”

Seriously, one of the top three contenders to lead the Democratic Party in the 2020 election thinks eliminating the wealth of the country’s richest citizens is “exactly what we should be doing.”

Here are two safe bets about that statement: 1) Most Americans would never agree to something so inane; and 2) Donald Trump will never, ever say anything so ludicrous.

And those are two good reasons why Democratic flakiness only helps Trump’s re-election effort.

Do you think Bernie Sanders will win the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 3% (6 Votes) 97% (216 Votes)

As an official “socialist,” Sanders has always been on the kooky end of American politics, but it’s understandable why he’s getting even kookier now.

At this point in the 2016 Democratic primaries, it was Hillary Clinton “feeling the Bern” as Sanders’ insurgent campaign for the nomination was giving the former first lady and secretary of state unexpected problems on her way to being anointed the Democratic standard-bearer.

This time around, it’s Sanders who’s being caught flat-footed.

With a Des Moines Register poll last week showing man-hating Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren actually leading the Democratic field in Iowa, Sanders is being forced to play catch-up to Warren as well as former Vice President Joe Biden.

He’s desperate, and that can only help the Trump campaign come the general election.

RELATED: Bernie Video from 1987 Shows He Knows Free Health Care Will Bankrupt America

The “extreme wealth” tax plan Sanders rolled out attempts to outbid Warren in taxing the rich by doubling the number of wealthy households that would be subject to extra taxation.

Warren had previously proposed a “wealth tax” that would hit the approximately 70,000 American households with net worth of more than $50 million, according to The Times.

Sanders’ “extreme wealth” tax plan would start with the 180,000 households that have a net worth of more than $32 million, The Times reported.

So, the plan will give Sanders bragging rights in the competition of which Democrat hates rich people the most, and it might even help him win the Democratic nomination. But it’s not going to win him a general election in the United States.

Americans might not like being broke — no one does — sane people but don’t share the far left’s loathing for the wealthy.

The idea that billionaires shouldn’t exist might play well in Sanders campaign war rooms, or university faculty lounges, but it’s not what America is about — and it’s not why millions of people from all over the world want to get into the country.

Sanders is already a far-left voice in a Democratic field that’s already too far left for most Americans.

Warren’s recent surge in the polls is only going to push Sanders and the rest of the Democratic field even further to the left, which should improve Trump’s re-election odds more every day.

Sanders’ new tax plan might get him a splash of publicity and another write-up in The New York Times, but it’s a good bet it’s not going to get him the presidency of the United States.

And it’s an even better bet that Bernie Sanders will be gone from the national stage long before America’s billionaires are.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.