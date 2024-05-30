Desperate Biden Says Trump Wouldn't Pardon Black Americans During Insane Jan. 6 Rant

The Democrats’ worst fear for 2024 is, by all appearances, happening: Not only is President Joe Biden losing to Donald Trump in the polls, but he’s also losing support among black voters.

Mind you, he’s still leading — but hardly by as much as he was in the 2020 campaign. A Bloomberg report from December found that polls showed Trump getting from between 14 percent and 30 percent of the black vote.

Considering that surveys showed him winning anywhere between 5 to 12 percent in 2020, a shift of that magnitude — particularly in swing states with major urban areas — would be enough to make victory even more difficult for the incumbent.

So you know what time it is: Time for Joe “Gonna Put Y’all Back in Chains” Biden to start race-baiting in front of minority audiences.

During a Wednesday speech — more of a rant, really — on black issues to a crowd in Philadelphia, Biden said that Trump was “pandering and peddling lies and stereotypes for your vote,” then proceeded to quote Maya Angelou, insisted that Trump wouldn’t be talking about pardoning Jan. 6 defendants facing onerous sentences if they were black, and said the former president was “the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd’s murder.”

No stereotyping or pandering there, though. Just Joe tellin’ it like it is.

Biden’s Philadelphia speech, delivered with several members of the Congressional Black Caucus in attendance and with Vice President Kamala Harris delivering the opening remarks, made no bones about the fact that the ticket was begging and pleading with black voters to pick their side and show up in November.

Despite the fact that Pennsylvania ought to be the easiest swing state for Biden to carry in November — hailing from Delaware, which is largely suburban Philadelphia, Biden was often called “Pennsylvania’s third senator” due to how closely his interests aligned with the state’s — Biden currently trails Trump there by 2.3 points in the RealClearPolitics polling aggregate as of Thursday morning.

Thus, the racial resentment was laid on thick and deep without any attempt to conceal it.

“Let me ask you, what do you think he would’ve done on Jan. 6 if black Americans had stormed it?” Biden said.

“Think about this: What do you think would have happened if black Americans had stormed the Capitol? I don’t think he’d be talking about pardons.”

He went on to call Trump “the same guy who wanted to tear gas you as you peacefully protested George Floyd’s murder. The same guy who still calls the Central Park Five ‘guilty,’ even though they were exonerated.”

“He’s that landlord who denies housing applications because of the color of your skin,” Biden continued. “He’s that guy who won’t say ‘black lives matter’ and invokes neo-Nazi, Third Reich terms.”

“And we all remember Trump is the same guy who unleashed birtherism — the birtherism lie against Barack,” Biden said.

“And then Trump tells you he’s the greatest president — I love this one. He says he’s the greatest president for black people in the history of America, including more than Abraham Lincoln,” he added, making the sign of the cross. “I mean, can you fathom that? Where in the hell — like I said, I think he injected too much of that bleach in his skin. I think it affected his brain.”

Then came the Angelou moment, because of course there was one: “Maya Angelou said, ‘When someone shows you who they are’ –“

“Believe them!” the crowd responded.







“I’ve shown you who I am, and Trump has shown you who he is. And today, Donald Trump is pandering and peddling lies and stereotypes for your votes, so he can win for himself, not for you,” Biden added.

It’s virtually impossible to go through that farrago of lies line by line; suffice it to say that, when the choice is between Trump and a guy who was called out for his association with segregationist Dixiecrats — and bragging about it during the 2020 campaign — by the very woman he chose to be his vice president on a primary debate stage, they might not see too much of a difference between the caricature that Biden is painting.

Rest assured that most of it was wrong in some way, shape or form. Trump didn’t birth “birtherism,” the theory that Barack Obama’s birth certificate was illegitimate and that he was born overseas. He wasn’t the same guy who wanted people tear gassed for peaceful protests; he wanted law enforcement to tame the riots that liberals were fond of calling “fiery but mostly peaceful protests,” when pretty much every word after the first one was false.

He does not invoke “neo-Nazi, Third Reich terms,” as much as the White House has tried to push that lie on the scantest of evidence. Trump has said “black lives matter,” but he refuses to give into “Black Lives Matter”; those who don’t know the difference between an anodyne, meaningless phrase and a movement comprised of Marxist grifters are willfully blind at this point.

As for that line about “I don’t think he’d be talking about pardons” if those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol incursion were black — as they might say at Wikipedia, [citation needed].

Trump has never mentioned race in respect to Jan. 6. Biden, instead, is the one who has brought it up. While most of those charged with the incursion were white, 1.4 percent were black and a further 5.4 percent were Hispanic, according to a review by the Seton Hall University School of Law.

When Trump talks about those who have faced disproportionate punishment over their role in the events of that day, has he ever said, “… but only the white people get a pardon”? No, of course not; that this is what Biden is explicitly claiming is coming out of Trump’s mouth doesn’t stand up under the slightest bit of scrutiny, nor was it designed to do so.

This, instead, is designed to do exactly like what it looks like it’s designed to do: to shamelessly keep black voters coming to the polls and voting Democratic using the most pandering, infantilizing methods of ingratiating himself. No wonder they keep abandoning him.

