Desperate CNN Announces Another Republican Town Hall, But This Time Without Donald Trump

CNN announced Wednesday it will host a town hall next month with Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley in Iowa.

The announcement of the June 4 event comes on the heels of the network’s widely criticized handling of a town hall this month with former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner among GOP contenders in the 2024 race.

Network host Kaitlan Collins was combative and confrontational in the Trump forum, leading the former president to call her a “nasty person” — which drew cheers from the audience.

CNN tried to lay a trap and President #Trump just walked all over it. You’re a nasty person” — Trump to Kaitlan Collins (the audience cheers) Trump just won the Presidency. Thanks CNN.#CNNTownhall Done with CNN pic.twitter.com/YGFjfRnb1Q — ThePatriotRoom (@ThePatriotRoom) May 11, 2023

Trump took command of the event, which angered many of the network’s dedicated viewers.

Some on the left were upset he was offered a venue from which to share his plans for a second term in the first place.

The Trump town hall attracted more than 3 million viewers to CNN, but they have since tuned out in droves. Last week, the network averaged only 429,000 total daily viewers from Monday to Friday.

Now, CNN will try its hand at a similar event in Iowa with Haley alongside moderator Jake Tapper.

JUST ANNOUNCED: On Sunday, June 4 at 8pET, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will participate in a @CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall. CNN Anchor @JakeTapper will moderate live from Iowa. https://t.co/F0tdgvGyux pic.twitter.com/DB4lIBlVvN — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 24, 2023

“With the 2024 presidential election in full swing and as the Republican field continues to grow, CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate a live CNN Republican Presidential Town Hall with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 8pmET on Sunday, June 4th from Iowa,” the network said in a news release Wednesday.

“Haley, who also served as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in the Trump administration, will take questions from Tapper and a live audience which is comprised of Iowa Republicans and Iowa voters, who say they will pre-register to participate in the Republican caucuses by the deadline set by the Republican Party of Iowa; and pledge to appear in person at the caucuses,” it said.

The network teased that more town halls with 2024 candidates might be around the corner.

“Additional CNN Town Halls will be announced in the coming weeks,” it said.

Haley shared the CNN announcement Wednesday on Twitter without additional comment.

The former South Carolina governor is in New Hampshire this week speaking to women and veterans.

So far, Haley has polled in the low single digits with likely Republican primary voters.

The fight for the GOP nomination is expected to see a major shakeup on Wednesday night when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to formally enter the race.

