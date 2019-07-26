Desperate Dem Concocts Conspiracy Theory for Mueller’s Testimony

Desperate times call for desperate Democrats to go over the edge.

And in the latest stab at trying to smear President Donald Trump, one Democrat is scattering seeds for more hyperventilating on MSNBC and CNN until Election Day in 2020.

California Democrat Ted Lieu, a progressive so offensive he stands out even in a caucus full of leftists, was briefly a star of Wednesday’s hearings for former special counsel Robert Mueller thanks to an answer Mueller gave about an indictment of the president.

Mueller then humiliated Democrats by walking the answer back himself, and on Thursday Lieu had a theory that would do a grassy knoll nut proud.

“Somebody got to him.”

The latest liberal embarrassment started when Mueller was testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and told Lieu that his investigation didn’t bring charges against Trump because of a long-established policy of the Office of Legal Counsel.

But at a hearing with the House Intelligence Committee later, Mueller corrected his own answer in his opening statement.

“I want to go back to one thing that was said this morning by Mr. Lieu, who said, and I quote, ‘you didn’t charge the president because of the OLC opinion.'”

“That is not the correct way to say it,” Mueller stated. “As we say in the report, and as I said in the opening, we did not reach a determination as to whether the president committed a crime.”

There’s a Grand Canyon-sized gap between those two answers.

In one, the president is guilty of something but the policy prevents him from being charged. In the other — the truthful one — there was no proof the president had committed a crime. Guess which version Democrats loved?

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Lieu tried to bridge that gap by floating the idea that some shadowy figure had reached Mueller during the break between his testimony to the Judiciary and Intelligence committees.

Check it out here:

Most people who watched even part of Wednesday’s hearings would have no problem believing Mueller had to correct himself. He appeared to be in a fog for much of the questioning — not even recognizing names like “Fusion GPS” that have become almost shorthand in the Russia “collusion” investigation.

He clearly had no business being on national television (and likely even less business being even the figurehead leader of an investigation into a sitting president).

But that makes the Democrats attempts to destroy the president look even worse, so Lieu was reduced to planting the suggestion that Mueller had somehow been compromised.

“Special counsel Robert Mueller agreed that the OLC opinion prevented a sitting president from being indicted, and then the Republican member after me asked him a series of questions to try to get him to walk it back, and he did not do that,” Lieu told Blitzer.

“And then it wasn’t until there was a recess with the Intel committee that he started to walk some of that back.

“I don’t know who got to him. I don’t know who talked to him, but that was very odd, what he did.”

That’s not a rational argument, it’s an escape hatch for Democrats to argue over the next 16 months.

They’ll claim Mueller’s testimony didn’t fail because it was established on spurious legal grounds, because the “collusion” claim had no basis in reality, or that the man who led the investigation demonstrated was pretty clearly not up to the task of establishing anyone’s guilt or innocence.

Democrats have had nothing but conspiracy theories to comfort themselves since the early morning hours of Nov. 9, 2016, when it became clear that American voters had rejected Hillary Clinton in favor of Donald Trump.

They’ve been growing increasingly desperate ever since – and desperate times call for Democrats to go completely over the edge.

