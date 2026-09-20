Desperate Dem Fake AI Hoax of Trump Kissing Young Woman Goes Viral, Viewed by Millions

A fake image generated with artificial intelligence portrayed President Donald Trump kissing aide Natalie Harp on the golf course.

The image — which circulated online in two versions, one more blurry and one more clear — appeared to show Trump supposedly kissing Harp, who serves as one of his executive assistants, with his hand on her lower back.

The higher image has “telltale signs of artificial intelligence, such as hands with too many fingers, as well as a watermark confirming it was created or edited using OpenAI’s generative AI tools,” according to an article from fact checking service Snopes.

The social media user Mr. Reagan likewise noted that “the clear one is the original image” and “clearly AI generated,” observing that Harp has six fingers on her right hand in that picture.

The picture has gone viral online and has been viewed by 5.5 million people at the time of publication.

There are 2 versions of a photo that have gone viral that show Trump kissing Natalie Harp.

One version is clear, the other is low res & blurry.

The clear one is the original image & clearly AI generated. (Natalie’s right hand has 6 fingers).

The blurry one is much more… pic.twitter.com/C80lxkIWQb — Mr Reagan (@MrReaganUSA) September 15, 2026

But the blurry version circulating is “much more convincing,” given that the details indicating that AI made the picture are less visible.

“Both are fake, but it illustrates something interesting, if you downscale an AI image, it’s very hard to detect whether or not it’s fake,” Mr. Reagan commented.

Another user reacted to the viral AI pictures by concluding, “They have so little on Trump that they have to make up fake scandals with AI images.”

They have so little on Trump that they have to make up fake scandals with AI images https://t.co/7vjAjk9Y8I — Napoleon Bonaparte Appreciator (@NapoleonBonabot) September 15, 2026



Harp, 35, helps to manage Trump’s social media accounts, in particular his Truth Social page.

In one viral video from the 2024 campaign, Harp was seen writing a Truth Social post in real time as Trump dictated his reaction to a speech by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

NEW Natalie Harp, one of President-elect Trump’s closest aides who takes loyalty to a whole new level, is expected to join him in the White House. In this clip, Trump can be seen dictating social media posts to Harp while watching Kamala Harris’ speech at the DNC Convention.… pic.twitter.com/pust3Je3BL — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 25, 2024

The fake AI images come after reports that Harp enjoys a particularly close relationship with Trump.

CNN recently reported that Harp has become indispensable to Trump, often serving as a liaison between the commander-in-chief and Republican lawmakers.

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