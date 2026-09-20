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Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, executive assistant to President Donald Trump Natalie Harp, and President Donald Trump attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on July 22, 2026, in Dover, Delaware.
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, executive assistant to President Donald Trump Natalie Harp, and President Donald Trump attend a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on July 22, 2026, in Dover, Delaware. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Desperate Dem Fake AI Hoax of Trump Kissing Young Woman Goes Viral, Viewed by Millions

 By Michael Austin  September 20, 2026 at 7:30am
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A fake image generated with artificial intelligence portrayed President Donald Trump kissing aide Natalie Harp on the golf course.

The image — which circulated online in two versions, one more blurry and one more clear — appeared to show Trump supposedly kissing Harp, who serves as one of his executive assistants, with his hand on her lower back.

The higher image has “telltale signs of artificial intelligence, such as hands with too many fingers, as well as a watermark confirming it was created or edited using OpenAI’s generative AI tools,” according to an article from fact checking service Snopes.

The social media user Mr. Reagan likewise noted that “the clear one is the original image” and “clearly AI generated,” observing that Harp has six fingers on her right hand in that picture.

The picture has gone viral online and has been viewed by 5.5 million people at the time of publication.

But the blurry version circulating is “much more convincing,” given that the details indicating that AI made the picture are less visible.

“Both are fake, but it illustrates something interesting, if you downscale an AI image, it’s very hard to detect whether or not it’s fake,” Mr. Reagan commented.

Another user reacted to the viral AI pictures by concluding, “They have so little on Trump that they have to make up fake scandals with AI images.”


Harp, 35, helps to manage Trump’s social media accounts, in particular his Truth Social page.

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In one viral video from the 2024 campaign, Harp was seen writing a Truth Social post in real time as Trump dictated his reaction to a speech by then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

The fake AI images come after reports that Harp enjoys a particularly close relationship with Trump.

CNN recently reported that Harp has become indispensable to Trump, often serving as a liaison between the commander-in-chief and Republican lawmakers.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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