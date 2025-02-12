Share
Desperate Democratic Lawmakers Lose It at Rally for Federal Employees, Let Their Trump Derangement Syndrome Shine

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 12, 2025 at 6:30am
The general tack of the Democratic “resistance,” such as it may be, to Donald Trump’s presidency has seemed more muted this time around.

No more vulgar hats, no more Madonna talking about her dreams of blowing up the White House, no more Kathy Griffin holding up effigial bloodied heads of the president for magazine photo shoots, nothing like that. For a moment, one could almost be convinced that the opposition realized this didn’t work and was instead trying substance over shock this time around.

If Tuesday was any indication, however, Trump Derangement Syndrome may lay dormant, but it comes out of remission eventually.

At a rally protesting the Trump administration’s offer of deferred resignations to federal employees, several Democratic members of Congress took to the podium to drop the f-bomb, with one saying that the Democrats are “going to beat, and we’re gonna pull him down.”

So yeah, 2017’s apparently back in style, at least for a day.

The comments came at a “Rally to Save the Civil Service,” held by lawmakers and the American Federation of Government Employees, a civil-service union.

First to get vulgar was Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey, who apparently thinks that — along with liking Taylor Ham knowing what exit off of the multifarious highways that criss-cross the state you lived near — one of the signs of being from the Garden State is swearing wherever, whenever, even if it’s in your role to represent the people in your district.

“Atlantic City, we had a guy called Donald Trump. We fought with him for 10 years. … You can’t make ugly pretty,” Norcross said.

“I’m from Jersey, so I look at it a little differently. I say, ‘F*** Trump!'”

Rep. Maxine Dexter, from Oregon, proved that vulgarity isn’t just germane to Joizee.

“I’ve been told I have 30 seconds, so I am going to tell you — I don’t swear in public very well, but we have to f*** Trump!” she said, adding: “Please don’t tell my children that I just did that.”

WARNING: The following video contains graphic language that some viewers will find offensive.

Yeah, I don’t appear at public rallies or on social media very often, but I’m pretty sure that’s not how parenting works, Maxine.

And we weren’t done! Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois said that she wasn’t going to say the f-bomb … right as she said the f-bomb.

“I was going to say f***, but no, I’m not going to say that, no,” she said. “No, we are going to beat, and we’re going to pull him down.”

This is apparently the appropriate reaction to over 40,000 government workers taking deferred retirement packages and more cuts to come. Because apparently, government always has to grow — and if not, it’s time for some Democrats to get together with civil service unions and swear a lot. This sounds vaguely like a rejected plot for a “South Park” episode on the Department of Government Efficiency.

But then, what are we to expect? Nobody would pay attention to this were it not for the swearing; the American people believe the government is bloated and wasteful because it is, and the AFGE and union Democrats can’t do a thing about that. But they can curse.

If and when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. takes over at Health and Human Services, he ought to look into a cure for TDS. Sure, the new strain appears to be milder, but it’s not going away anytime soon, alas.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




