Share
News
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., surrounded by House Democrats, signs the "Inflation Reduction Act" of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., surrounded by House Democrats, signs the "Inflation Reduction Act" of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 12, 2022. (Mariam Zuhaib - File / AP Photo)

Desperate Democrats Are Pouring Millions into Fixing Major Party Problem: Will It Work?

 By Joe Saunders  May 28, 2025 at 10:30am
Share

After their defeat in the November election, Democrats know they have a problem — and they’re taking a very Democratic approach to dealing with it: They’re throwing money at it.

A report published Sunday by The New York Times shows the Democratic Party grappling with how it can win back the support of Americans who have soured on the party’s leftward lurch in recent years.

“The party’s standing is startlingly low after a defeat that felt like a cultural rejection,” the article’s summary head states, before asking: “What comes next?”

Determining what comes next, according to the Times, is the work of “Democratic donors and strategists” who “have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places.”

And what they’ve come up with so far sounds like a political party that has to get to know its own country — in particular, the half of the country that’s made up of men.

“The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ — and promises investment to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces,'” the Times reported.

“It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things.”

The report sounds desperate, because after their November rout, Democrats are desperate.

But if the social media comments about the effort are any indication, the party is only setting itself up for more mockery.

Related:
Hidden Cameras Catch David Hogg and Ex-Biden Staffer Discussing 'Shadowy' Figure Who Pulled Strings in White House

And one commenter used the example of now-President Donald Trump and his reaction to the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, to drive the point home:


Even former campaign associates for former President Joe Biden acknowledge the Democratic Party is in a hole with men in the electorate.

A report published by The Hill on Tuesday noted that Democrats saw a “9-point drop in support among men aged 18 to 29 years old between 2020 and 2024, including substantial drops among young men of color.”

It quoted one former campaign figure for former President Joe Biden as offering some advice.

“Start with a commitment to listening and not lecturing,” John Della Volpe, a former pollster for the Biden 2020 campaign, told The Hill.

Do you think Democrats have a misandry problem?

“Young men feel like they’re isolated on an island, that they don’t feel like anyone has their back,” Della Volpe said.

Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, said young American men “feel less secure about themselves … and their own place in the world.”

He said the party’s message to men should be:

“I hear you, OK, and the chaos being sown in your community, in your state, in the country and around the world, is not a pathway for you to achieve what you want to achieve.”

That might look odd in a video game advertisement, but for Democrats, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Desperate Democrats Are Pouring Millions into Fixing Major Party Problem: Will It Work?
Now We Know: Alleged Murderer of DC Jewish Couple Was a Leftist's Dream Come True - Just Look at His Messages
Trump Admin Cuts Down Dem Rep. Who Tried to Visit His 'Constituent' Kilmar Abrego Garcia on Memorial Day
Huge Development as Trump Gets Ready to Tour Middle East - POTUS Moving Forward Without Netanyahu: Report
Biden Family Desperate for a New Source of Income After 'the Spigot Is Turned Off': Report
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation