Desperate Democrats Are Pouring Millions into Fixing Major Party Problem: Will It Work?

After their defeat in the November election, Democrats know they have a problem — and they’re taking a very Democratic approach to dealing with it: They’re throwing money at it.

A report published Sunday by The New York Times shows the Democratic Party grappling with how it can win back the support of Americans who have soured on the party’s leftward lurch in recent years.

“The party’s standing is startlingly low after a defeat that felt like a cultural rejection,” the article’s summary head states, before asking: “What comes next?”

Determining what comes next, according to the Times, is the work of “Democratic donors and strategists” who “have been gathering at luxury hotels to discuss how to win back working-class voters, commissioning new projects that can read like anthropological studies of people from faraway places.”

And what they’ve come up with so far sounds like a political party that has to get to know its own country — in particular, the half of the country that’s made up of men.

“The prospectus for one new $20 million effort, obtained by The Times, aims to reverse the erosion of Democratic support among young men, especially online. It is code-named SAM — short for ‘Speaking with American Men: A Strategic Plan’ — and promises investment to ‘study the syntax, language and content that gains attention and virality in these spaces,'” the Times reported.

“It recommends buying advertisements in video games, among other things.”

The report sounds desperate, because after their November rout, Democrats are desperate.

But if the social media comments about the effort are any indication, the party is only setting itself up for more mockery.

Be respectful, supportive and accept the male differences from females. Celebrate biological manhood in all races and guide our men to be the best versions of themselves. No need for millions of dollars. — In my opinion… (@chicksopinion) May 26, 2025

some consultant in Washington is going to get paid $20 million to counsel Democrats on how to celebrate drinking beer and watching football pic.twitter.com/mtmyTh90j2 — David Sirota (@davidsirota) May 26, 2025

Democrats are wasting $20 million to learn how to speak to young American men. Here’s some free advice: 1. Listen more.

2. Lecture less.

3. Stop pretending men can become women.

4. No real man wants to identify as a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/X20Nw7kQHM — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) May 27, 2025

Hey democrats: you don’t need $20 million or use Tim Walz as a Masculinity Whisperer To win back young men you just have to be EVERYTHING THAT YOU ARE CURRENTLY NOT Every instinct you have? Abandon it and do the exact opposite There. I saved you 20 mil — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) May 28, 2025

And one commenter used the example of now-President Donald Trump and his reaction to the July assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, to drive the point home:

Democrats are spending $20 million dollars to learn what appeals to young men, but they already found out the hard way. pic.twitter.com/J7wUO6FYf1 — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 26, 2025



Even former campaign associates for former President Joe Biden acknowledge the Democratic Party is in a hole with men in the electorate.

A report published by The Hill on Tuesday noted that Democrats saw a “9-point drop in support among men aged 18 to 29 years old between 2020 and 2024, including substantial drops among young men of color.”

It quoted one former campaign figure for former President Joe Biden as offering some advice.

“Start with a commitment to listening and not lecturing,” John Della Volpe, a former pollster for the Biden 2020 campaign, told The Hill.

Do you think Democrats have a misandry problem? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (105 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

“Young men feel like they’re isolated on an island, that they don’t feel like anyone has their back,” Della Volpe said.

Della Volpe, director of polling at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, said young American men “feel less secure about themselves … and their own place in the world.”

He said the party’s message to men should be:

“I hear you, OK, and the chaos being sown in your community, in your state, in the country and around the world, is not a pathway for you to achieve what you want to achieve.”

That might look odd in a video game advertisement, but for Democrats, desperate times call for desperate measures.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.