Desperate Dems Turn to Stormy Daniels for House Hearings in New Attack on Trump: Report

If Democrats know anything, it’s that sex sells.

After their high-profile, hideously expensive effort to bring down President Donald Trump through a special counsel investigation dissolved into an embarrassing flop, House Democrats are turning back to a woman who became known to most Americans back in January 2018.

According to The Washington Post, the House Judiciary Committee is planning public hearings on payments to porn star Stormy Daniels over an alleged sexual tryst she had with then-private citizen Donald Trump back in 2006.

The committee also wants to talk to former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who claims to have had an almost yearlong affair with Trump between 2006 and 2007.

The names of both of these women are familiar to the American public — especially Daniels, who’s better known than House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler by a long shot. (Most Americans probably know the name of Daniels’ former attorney, the lamentably infamous Michael Avenatti, even better.)

That’s because their claims, and former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s involvement in them, were the Democrats’ previous best shot at trying to take down the president.

When Democrats took over the House of Representatives in January, however, they turned their hopes to the Russia “collusion” probe by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

But Mueller’s two-year probe into alleged Russian “collusion” came up empty, despite Democratic efforts to spin it otherwise.

Mueller’s own much-hyped testimony, which Democrats wanted and Republicans didn’t, ended up being a national embarrassment when it turned out the former FBI director didn’t seem to even be aware of the most elemental details of the investigation he was allegedly heading.

So it’s an old story they’re dragging out again — trying to somehow find enough ammunition to bring down a president they were hoping Mueller would have rid them of by now.

Some early reactions aren’t encouraging to the effort:

Nevertheless, they’re persisting.

“Democrats say they believe there is already enough evidence to name Trump as a co-conspirator in the episode that resulted in his former attorney, Michael Cohen, pleading guilty to two campaign finance charges,” The Washington Post reported.

The Democratic argument, according to The Post, is that prosecutors were unable to accuse or charge Trump with anything because of a Justice Department policy against indicting a sitting president, but hearings in the House about the payments could well be embarrassing enough for the president that they will build enough public support to begin an impeachment process.

Trump’s position, meanwhile, is clear.

“No campaign violations were engaged in by the president,” said Jay Sekulow, Trump’s personal attorney, according to The Post.

Democrats know they lost badly with the public when the Mueller investigation backfired.

They know “collusion” and “obstruction of justice” are dead in the water as far as political issues go.

But they also hope they’ll be able to hold the country’s attention if they can get “porn star” and “Playboy playmate” and “Trump” into enough headlines heading into the 2020 election.

Democrats are stuck with a presidential field that considers far-left lunacy well within the mainstream of American politics. (It’s a party that acts like House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is a moderate, for crying out loud.)

They have a set of economic beliefs that belong in the 1930s and are running against an American economy that has roared to new life during the Trump administration.

Their social policies are a mishmash of liberal grievances that are clear only about their party’s belief that “white privilege” is behind everything that ails the country.

But they have Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to parade in front of the American public, and parade them they will.

Because even intellectually, morally and politically bankrupt Democrats know they can always bank on one thing: Sex sells.

