Desperate Francesca Hong Reverses Course on Thanksgiving Before Wisconsin Primary, Now Says Holiday She Hated Is Her 'Favorite'

Perhaps it was the bad optics of hating Thanksgiving. Perhaps it was the relative underperformance of another Midwestern radical, Abdul El-Sayed, who narrowly won the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan despite having a double-digit lead in polls. Perhaps it was a genuine change of heart.

Excuse me, sorry. Had to take a break because I was doubled over laughing at the last one. Whatever the case, Wisconsin gubernatorial frontrunner and histrionic socialist Francesca Hong would like you to know she no longer hates Turkey Day.

In fact, she loves it! It’s her favorite holiday! Totally beats out May Day.

Hong, a former restauranteur turned state assemblywoman, said in an interview with Politico that, despite a post on social media which called on America to “cancel Thanksgiving,” she “actually loves” the annual feast day.

“Yep. I don’t want to cancel it,” she told Irie Sentner Wednesday. “I actually love it… it’s a big event.”

“You know, I’m just going to be real, I’m kind of a curmudgeon when it comes to holidays in general,” she added. “But right now, what we want to get serious about is making sure that we deliver a Democratic trifecta.”

Democratic socialist Francesca Hong addressed her “cancel Thanksgiving” tweet – joking to our @iriesentner that the holiday is actually her favorite. Here’s what she said👇 pic.twitter.com/tWL92k1IKM — POLITICO (@politico) August 5, 2026

Has Francesca Hong really changed her take on Thanksgiving, or is this naked opportunism? Yes No

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Yeah, I kind of believe that last part about delivering a Democratic trifecta — and that’s about it.

Back during the annus horribilis of 2020, Hong said that not only should the holiday be axed, but that America “should have done this in 1621.”

“If it takes a worldwide pandemic for us to realize we should stop celebrating colonialism and the original superspreader event that killed Indegenous [sic] folx and women so be it,” she wrote.

On Monday, she tried defending this during a CNN interview, calling it a “time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities,” although she said that someone’s “views can evolve” on the matter.

Well, her views evolved awfully quickly — assumedly because she saw El-Sayed, her analogue in the Michigan Senate primary, winning by a slim 48.5 percent to 47.5 margin over moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens despite the fact that some recent polls had him up by as much as 19 points.

Ergo, this 48-hour evolution:

Francesca Hong, 2020: Cancel Thanksgiving. Hong, Two Days Ago: Thanksgiving is a time that’s incredibly painful for many people in our communities. Hong, Today: My favorite holiday is Thanksgiving. I love it. pic.twitter.com/cA5Qg9Lm4S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2026

Hong has a similar advantage in polling going into the Aug. 11 primary. According to RealClearPolitics, the lowest lead she had in a poll taken in the last month was 11 points, and the highest is 22 points. But that’s among the Democratic electorate, which is starting to wake up to the fact that radical bomb-throwers might put safe races in jeopardy.

There’s also one other bit of truth in the Politico interview: Hong is a curmudgeon when it comes to holidays, according to her social media history, although not just because she’s naturally curmudgeonly. No, it’s because capitalism and religion and patriotism stink:

It seems that Francesca Hong hates just about every single holiday. pic.twitter.com/VVHnu9atAw — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 3, 2026

So now, all of a sudden, that holiday she wants to cancel is “a big event” in her house. How ’bout that?

Come on: We all know that Francesca Hong’s “evolution” on the matter began Tuesday night, when the votes from Wayne County, Michigan, began pouring in and showed that El-Sayed’s hard-left political orientation didn’t play well among the Democratic Party’s urban base.

He managed to eke out a victory thanks to the luxury belief class, although that’s no guarantee of a general election victory in November. In fact, it exposed the soft underbelly of any DSA-backed or DSA-adjacent candidate in a seat or state that isn’t bluer than the ocean. Hong, not wrongly, began panicking.

TL;DR: Expect one of those “Christmas in July” displays at campaign headquarters sometime before the week is out. Respect the grift, I suppose.

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