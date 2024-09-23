Share
Desperate Search for College Student Ends Tragically After Body Is Found in Hiking Disaster

 By Jack Davis  September 23, 2024 at 10:58am
A North Carolina woman who was studying abroad in South Africa has died after disappearing Saturday while hiking.

The body of Brook Cheuvront, 20,was found Sunday along a hiking trail on Devil’s Peak, Western Cape, police said Sunday according to News 24.

Lieutenant-Colonel Malcolm Pojie, a police representative, said Cheuvront’s body was found at about 2 p.m., a little more than 24 hours after she was reported missing.

“The body of the missing hiker was found in an area which is part of Devil’s Peak, and was retrieved by EMS helicopter,” Pojie said.

“An autopsy will be conducted to determine the possible cause of death,” he said.

Her father had taken to social media to call for help, then posted his realization that his child was dead.

“Plsee take down all post looking for brook,” her father, Steve, posted on Facebook.

“She was recovered. We are devastated. God help me and us,” he wrote on Sunday.

Cheuvront was an intern at a program that seeks to educate young boys about gender-based violence, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail noted that the hunt for Cheuvront began Saturday after she was reported missing.

Rangers and wilderness search and rescue teams looked for her Saturday, but she was not found until the next day when an aircraft joined in the search.


Cheuvront, of Newland, North Carolina, was a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to WNCN-TV. Her internship in South Africa was through the University of Cape Town.

Cheuvront was the 2022 valedictorian of Avery County High School, where her mother still teaches.

The school canceled all sporting events Monday in honor of Cheuvront, who ran cross-country at the school.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
