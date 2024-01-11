Desperate Whoopi Goldberg Pleads with Liz Cheney to Make Move Against Trump

A combination of hatred and fear has made the professional liars desperate.

On Wednesday’s episode of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg put this pathetic combination on display in an unhinged appeal to the show’s guest, former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming.

In short, Goldberg pleaded with Cheney to mount a third-party challenge to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Cheney had previously indicated her willingness to consider a third-party candidacy to stop the former president. Polls show Trump leading President Joe Biden in crucial swing states. The RealClearPolitics national average of polls also shows Trump with a narrow lead.

Polls aside, Goldberg based her pleading on such grotesque lies that one hardly knows what to make of them.

“If he ever gets in again, we’ll never have any more elections. There will be no more. He will stop it, and he’s very clear about that. He wants to be dictator for life!” Goldberg ranted.

Trump will put an end to elections because he wants to be “dictator for life.” In fact, he has been “very clear” about it.

Once a person has said something like that, why pay attention to anything else she says?

Well, in this case we have a very good reason, for what she said next spoke volumes.

“I don’t understand how people can say, ‘We’re with you, we’re with you, we’re with you,’ and then when you need them, they go, ‘Oh, but we’re with him now,'” Goldberg said.

By “people,” of course, she meant Cheney’s former voters.

In Wyoming’s 2022 Republican primary, Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman defeated Cheney by a gargantuan margin of nearly 40 points. Hageman went on to win the general election and serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Goldberg, in other words, tried to shame Wyoming voters for abandoning Cheney, who served as vice chair of the House’s Star Chamber, otherwise known as the Jan. 6 Committee.

In overwhelming numbers, Wyoming Republicans repudiated Cheney for collaborating with tyrants in a diabolical crusade against Trump and his supporters.

For this, Goldberg believes that Cheney has a right to feel angry.

“I don’t understand how you find the grace not to be p***ed at folks,” Goldberg said.

Imagine: a public servant voted out of office for defying the sovereign people’s will must show “grace” amid righteous indignation!

It got worse.

“Well, you’re mad at ’em, but you’re not p***ed at ’em because if you were p***ed at ’em, you would’ve given up on ’em, and you haven’t,” Goldberg proclaimed.

Cheney has not “given up” on the voters who rejected her. How magnanimous!

One rarely hears such breathtaking condescension from anyone besides establishment propagandists such as the women of “The View.”

In short, Goldberg fears Trump enough to invent lies about his dictatorial ambitions. And she hates his voters enough to depict them as peasants who owe Cheney their support.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk posted a clip of Goldberg’s comments Wednesday on the social media platform X.

Assuming the Western world survives, psychologists should spend decades studying the anti-Trump hysteria that has plagued America since 2016.

The establishment fears the former president and for that reason has used its media minions to stoke hatred.

After all, where else but among the establishment and its mindless shills could a former congresswoman, defeated by nearly 40 points in her bid for re-election, still find a national platform?

Ironically, amid her delusional rant, Goldberg stumbled onto one bit of truth that explains the desperation.

“I don’t know if the Republican Party as we knew it will survive this,” she said.

Goldberg had that right. The Republican Party “as we knew it” no longer exists.

And it will not return. Trump exposed establishment Republicans for their complicity in maintaining a D.C. Uniparty that serves its own interests. Once we have seen that, we cannot unsee it.

Thus, powerful people both hate and fear the former president. In the end, it does not matter which sentiment predominates.

They will destroy him if they can, but he has awakened millions, so he has already won.

