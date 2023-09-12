Share
Commentary

Despicable Biden Deal Announced on 9/11 - Radical Islamic Country Is Receiving $6 Billion in Funds

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2023 at 7:31am
In another example of the Biden administration doubling down on the worst aspects of the Obama administration, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Monday about his approval to transfer of $6 billion in funds to Iran in exchange for five Americans being held captive in the Islamic Republic.

To add insult to injury, the administration will also be releasing five Iranian citizens from U.S. prisons as part of the exchange.

So, Iran gets $6 billion in cash and its five citizens; the U.S. gets five Americans.

Blinken signed off on the deal last week that will give a blanket waiver to international banks to transfer Iranian funds from South Korea to Qatar without fear of U.S. sanctions being imposed, The Associated Press reported.

However, the Biden administration did not inform Congress of the waiver decision until Monday, the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, according to the notification obtained by the AP.

To facilitate the release of five American citizens, “the United States has committed to release five Iranian nationals currently held in the United States and to permit the transfer of approximately $6 billion in restricted Iranian funds held in (South Korea) to restricted accounts in Qatar, where the funds will be available only for humanitarian trade,” Blinken wrote in the notification to Congress, according to the AP.

Not surprisingly, the deal drew scathing criticism from Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money [will] be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World.”

“This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America,” he continued. “He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th.

Should this deal be canceled?

“To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!” Trump wrote.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas posted on X, formerly Twitter, “First Joe Biden used 9/11 as an excuse to flee Afghanistan. Now he desecrates this day by paying ransom to the world’s worst state sponsor of terrorism. Shameful.”

Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa argued that the money will go to fund Iran’s radical Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

“President Biden is going through with his $6 BILLION payout to the IRGC and its proxies. This will only greenlight Iran’s illicit actions and encourage further hostage ‘diplomacy.’ Biden’s failed strategy of appeasement must end.”

Fellow Iowan, Sen. Chuck Grassley wrote, “It’s ridiculous for US to be blackmailed into paying $6B for hostages which will help indirectly finance the number 1 foreign policy of Iran: terrorism.”

“Last time it was $1.7B traded for hostages next time it will probably be $10B the price keeps going up & up,” he added.

In January 2016, the Obama administration airlifted $400 million in cash to Iran at the same time four American hostages were released.

One of the American hostages, Saeed Abedini, told Fox News the plane carrying himself and the other Americans was not allowed to leave until another plane arrived first, which he understood to be transporting the pallets of cash.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August 2016 the $400 million was the first installment of a $1.7 billion settlement the Obama administration agreed to pay the Islamic Republic from a judgment handed down at the international tribunal at The Hague.

Tehran had paid the United States for military equipment never received due to the overthrow of the shah of Iran during the 1979 revolution.

Obama explained his decision to authorize the payment in Jan. 17, 2016, remarks at the White House

“With the nuclear deal done, prisoners released, the time was right to resolve this dispute as well,” he said, without disclosing the $400 million cash payment.

When the payment later became public, the Obama administration denied there was any link between the payment and the release of hostages.

“As we’ve made clear, the negotiations over the settlement of an outstanding claim … were completely separate from the discussions about returning our American citizens home,” then-State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

“Not only were the two negotiations separate, they were conducted by different teams on each side, including, in the case of The Hague claims, by technical experts involved in these negotiations for many years,” he added.

Kirby has moved up from his Obama administration days. He now has a position in the Biden White House as National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications.

In another brilliant move, National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson praised Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of 9/11 for committing $20 billion to Biden’s “signature initiative,” the Partnership for Global Infrastructure.

Fifteen of the 19 al Qaeda hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi nationals.

Whether it’s domestic or foreign policy, President Joe Biden appears committed to taking the worst aspects of the Obama administration and putting those policies on steroids now.

