'Despicable': WNBA Team Under Fire for Appearing to Intentionally Dodge National Anthem

Consider it par for the course for the pathologically woke WNBA.

In a viral clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X, members of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces ran off the court only seconds before the performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” thereby leaving the distinct impression — at least among disgusted users on the social media platform X — that those players removed themselves from the court so as to avoid standing for America’s national anthem.

One X user, in fact, called the display “despicable.”

In fairness to the Aces, no one associated with the team has announced any kind of protest, formal or otherwise.

At the same time, however, no one has identified any sudden emergency that prompted those players’ mass exodus.

In the clip, for instance, one clearly sees at least three and perhaps as many as seven Aces’ players leaving the court after pregame warm-ups.

Seconds later, the arena’s lights dimmed, and the public-address announcer introduced the national anthem.

The Las Vegas Aces sprint off the court before Game 3 vs Fever because they don’t want to honor our country & participate in the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/c5dhpGkwvz — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) October 2, 2026

X users denounced the move as “despicable” and “pathetic.”

Despicable. — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) October 2, 2026

Meanwhile, conservative author Tom Young ontrasted the behavior of the Aces and their leader, A’ja Wilson, with that of their opponents, the Indiana Fever, including common-sense conservative darling Sophie Cunningham.

“When you thought that A’ja Wilson and her Aces couldn’t be bigger pieces of crap! In comparison the Fever stood for the Anthem,” Young wrote.

“Not only did Sophie Cunningham put her hand over her heart during the Anthem, but the shirt she wore when arriving in Vegas yesterday said ‘USA’! It’s no wonder why the WNBA hates the Fever!”

When you thought that A’ja Wilson and her Aces couldn’t be bigger pieces of crap! In comparison the Fever stood for the Anthem. Not only did Sophie Cunningham put her hand over her heart during the Anthem, but the shirt she wore when arriving in Vegas yesterday said “USA”!… https://t.co/WszQWsuGuC — Tom Young (@brui4ns1) October 2, 2026

What makes the question more interesting is that a team’s presence on court for the national anthem appears to be required by WNBA rules.

“Players, coaches, and trainers are to stand and line up in a dignified posture along the sidelines or on the foul line during the playing of the National Anthem,” the rulebook states under the section governing player/team conduct.

The Fever are on the court for the anthem….. pic.twitter.com/kIWToilg6o — Tony Cordasco (@TonyDasco) October 2, 2026



On the very narrow question of playing the national anthem before sporting events, the libertarian in my nature sympathizes with those who, if they do not feel patriotic in the moment, choose not to pretend otherwise.

What do you think about the WNBA's approach to its national anthem rule? They should enforce it strictly They should allow players to opt-out It’s a personal choice for each player Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use They should enforce it strictly 96% (51 votes) They should allow players to opt-out 0% (0 votes) It’s a personal choice for each player 4% (2 votes)

After all, we do not observe ceremonial patriotism in other venues where adults spend their entertainment dollars.

On the other hand, since we do play the national anthem before sporting events, the conservative in my nature sympathizes with those who, from genuine love of country and community, refuse to pervert that moment of civic unity by making it about themselves. And that is exactly what those anthem-sullying or anthem-evading athletes do.

No doubt they think themselves principled and courageous when in fact they are spoiled. Protesting the national anthem improves no one’s lives. It merely exposes the athletes as hypocrites, for they continue to work and receive compensation under the laws of a country whose symbol — the last thing many of its best young men saw before perishing on battlefields — they openly despise.

In the future, if those athletes wish to protest, make it meaningful. Sacrifice something of value, like a paycheck. Or, boycott a game if you feel that strongly about it. Skipping the national anthem does not cost you anything besides critical comments and articles like this one. Thus, it is purely self-serving.

In other words, it is exactly what we have come to expect from a league filled with whiny, self-righteous brats.

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