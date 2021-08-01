Path 27
Despite Allowing 35,000-Person LGBT Pride Parade Last Weekend, Major City Bans Anti-Lockdown Protests

Jack Davis August 1, 2021 at 11:00am
German officials are being very selective about who has the right to gather.

Berlin officials rejected 13 applications for marches this weekend to protest the nation’s lockdown edicts, according to DW.com.

The restrictions are a far cry from Berlin’s embrace last weekend of an LGBT pride parade that drew an estimated 35,000 people, according to Time.

DW.com reported that a German administrative court that rejected the applications to protest claimed the protests organized by the Querdenker anti-lockdown movement are characterized “by the fact that the participants used them to violate legal norms created to contain the risk of infection in a way that attracted public attention, in particular by disregarding the social distance requirement and the mask requirement.”

The ban covers every group “whose participants regularly do not follow legal regulations, specifically to protect against infections,” police spokesman Thilo Cablitz said.

Critics have pointed out the hypocrisy of allowing the massive LGBT marches but not the anti-lockdown protests.

Despite the ban, hundreds of people flocked to the streets in Berlin on Sunday to protest the German government’s anti-coronavirus regulations, according to The Associated Press.

Berlin police responded with about 2,000 officers. Berlin police said officers were “harassed and attacked.”

“They tried to break through the police cordon and pull out our colleagues,” police said, according to the AP.

Are people with differing opinions being silenced?

Arrests were made, police said, and protesters were threatened with the use of water cannons.

This has been the scene this weekend:

This was the scene at the LGBT parade last weekend.

Germany requires proof of a vaccination, recovery from the virus, or a negative test for people to participate in many activities, including dining indoors.

As noted by Breitbart, Germany debuted stricter border controls on Sunday in response to the Delta variant of the virus. Anyone entering Germany must now provide proof of a negative test.

People who have been vaccinated are exempt but must provide proof of vaccination.

Last week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, said “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people,” according to Breitbart.

Braun said “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

Submit a Correction →



Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation