SECTIONS
News
Print

Despite Democratic Talking Points, Migrant Detention Centers Are Actually Emptying Out

Migrant children who have been separated from their families can be seen in tents at a detention center in Homestead, Florida, on June 27, 2019.Rhona Wise / AFP via Getty ImagesMigrant children who have been separated from their families can be seen in tents at a detention center in Homestead, Florida, on June 27, 2019. (Rhona Wise / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published November 27, 2019 at 7:20pm
Print

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border have dropped significantly in recent months, leading to once-overcrowded detention centers emptying out.

Fox News reported that apprehensions at the southern border are 70 percent lower than they were in May, at the height of the migrant crisis.

Multiple actions taken by the Trump administration appear to be the cause for the decline, including the expansion of the Migrant Protection Protocols and increased cooperation between the U.S. and Mexico, as well the so-called triangle countries of Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch told Fox News that his agents were apprehending 12,000 migrants per week last summer, but now the rate is 2,000 per week.

“The number of people we were holding here in the summer was 9,000, and if you look through the entire sector now we only have 1,000 people in custody, so it shows how numbers have steadily declined, primarily because of the assistance we’ve received from Mexico, but also initiatives like MPP … that have reduced the flow,” Karisch said.

TRENDING: Bloomberg Campaign Manager Breaks Bad News to Democrats: 'Trump Is Winning'

Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan offered further perspective to reporters at the White House regarding the southern border overall earlier this month.

“By mid-year, CBP was detaining almost 20,000 detainees in custody,” he said, according to a White House transcript of the news conference. “Now we average less than 3,500 daily.  At the height of the crisis, CBP apprehensions exceeded 5,000 in a single day.  Now we’re averaging just over 1,300.”

“We all but ended catch and release,” Morgan further explained. “Migrants can no longer expect to be allowed into the interior of the United States based on fraudulent asylum claims.”

The administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols require those seeking asylum in the U.S. to remain in Mexico while they await their immigration hearings.

In September, the Supreme Court gave the Trump administration a major victory by upholding a policy that required those seeking asylum in the U.S. to apply in Mexico or other countries they pass through first.

Do you support Trump’s efforts to secure the southern border?

The court’s 7-2 ruling is not a final decision on the merits of the case but does prevent any lower court from issuing an injunction against the policy while the litigation proceeds in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and other jurisdictions.

Trump tweeted on Tuesday that progress with building a new border wall continues, despite what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says.

RELATED: Trump Reportedly Sending Kushner To Get Border Wall Construction Back on Track

“When the Military rips down an old & badly broken Border Wall in an important location, & replaces it with a brand new 30 ft. high Steel & Concrete Wall, Nancy Pelosi says we are not building a Wall. Wrong, and it is going up fast,” he wrote.

The U.S. Border Patrol chief for the San Diego sector said last month that the installation of a new wall system has made a “startling” difference in terms of illegal crossings into the country.

An 18-foot primary steel bollard fencing has been built in San Diego, along with 80 percent of a secondary 30-foot steel bollard barrier.

The system replaces 8-foot fencing made of landing mats, which were often supported by steel mesh.

The number of apprehensions in the sector dropped from 6,880 in March to 3,647 in October.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith







Illegal Alien Arrested for Fatal Crash Flees to Mexico After County Ignores ICE Detainer
Despite Democratic Talking Points, Migrant Detention Centers Are Actually Emptying Out
Chick-fil-A Donated Thousands to Anti-Christian Southern Poverty Law Center
Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher Praises Trump for Allowing Him To Retire with Honor
Tucker Carlson: Even Adam Schiff Knows Impeachment Is a Lost Cause
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×