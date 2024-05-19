Despite Being Filled with Eco-Zealots, California Dominates Most Polluted City List - Exposed

“Climate change” has become one of the biggest talking points of the left since the turn of the millennium.

News organizations across the world warn of an imminent end if fossil fuel consumption isn’t curbed or completely cut off by whatever date currently fits that narrative.

To nobody’s surprise, the liberals in control of California have absolutely attached themselves to this movement, broadly supporting whatever measures a progressive government says needs to be taken with little thought put into it.

A 2023 poll done by the Public Policy Institute of California found that 82 percent of adults in the state consider it a “top concern” or “one of several important concerns.”

Unsurprisingly, a solid majority also believed in stricter environmental laws and regulations and approved of the work that far-left Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state legislature have done.

Despite the overzealous concern for environmental regulation and support of what their government is doing, California is actually terrible when it comes to pollution.

The American Lung Association’s 2024 “State of the Air” report released in April found a noticeable concentration of the most polluted cities in America are located in the Golden State.

Bakersfield, Visalia, Fresno-Madera-Handford, San Jose-San Francisco-Oakland, Los Angeles-Long Beach and Sacramento-Roseville were all in the top 10 for worst pollution.

California was so dominant in the pollution game that it took gold, silver and bronze.

Does man-made climate change exist? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 16% (28 Votes) No: 84% (151 Votes)

Well, maybe it has certain cities that put out lots of pollution but what about the cleanest cities in America? Surely in such a massive, progressive state, at least one city could qualify for that.

Nope. Not even a single city in the once-Golden State is in the top 25 cleanest U.S. cities.

That’s the environmentally friendly California that the majority of adults support.

This is the work done by Newsom and his fellow Democrats that Californians approve of.

For a double dose of irony, many Republican-led states that give little thought to the climate alarmists of the world rank quite highly.

Texas, Wyoming, Nebraska and others take multiple spots each on the list of the cleanest cities in America.

And if the report wasn’t funny enough, fellow liberal stronghold Oregon managed to snag two of the top 10 spot on the polluted cities lists, following the lead of California.

Of course, liberals might claim the lung association’s listings actually provide fuel for their passion — arguing that Californians who see the results of pollution first-hand are the best authorities on its dangers.

But California has been in leftist hands for decades. In the 24 years that have marked the new century, Democrats controlled the legislature the entire time, and the legislature and the governor’s office since 2010. Clearly, the progressive agenda has had a chance to take hold when it comes to pollution. It’s not working in California.

Why should the rest of Americans think it will work across the country?

Most of the climate change movement are wealthy liberals trying to make themselves feel good by blindly following whatever carrot the Democratic Party waves.

The rest of the country has to know better.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.