Path 27
News

Despite Internal Disputes, Democrats Move to Push a $3.5 Trillion Budget Forward

 By Andrew Trunsky  August 23, 2021 at 8:14am
Path 27

The House is cutting its August recess short and returning to Washington Monday to try and advance Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget, while internal divisions over its size could potentially tank the bill.

Democrats plan to vote Monday evening on a combined rule that would simultaneously advance the budget, the bipartisan infrastructure bill and their voting bill named for the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis, the iconic civil rights leader.

But moderates and progressives in the House have fractured over whether the budget or infrastructure bill should be addressed first, putting both in jeopardy given Democrats’ extremely slim majority.

Nine moderate Democrats again vowed to block the budget’s passage if the infrastructure bill was not voted on first, urging their colleagues to “take the win” and not hold the bipartisan package “hostage.”

Progressives, however, have said they will not vote for the infrastructure bill unless the budget is passed first.

Trending:
Biden Smirks, WH Cuts Feed When Biden Is Asked What He'll Do if Americans Are Stuck After Deadline

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has also said she will hold a vote on the budget first to retain their support.

“In support of President Biden’s vision to Build Back Better, we must move quickly to pass the budget resolution this week,” Pelosi said in a Dear Colleague letter Saturday.

“It is essential that our Caucus proceeds unified in our determination to deliver once-in-a-century progress for the children.”

“Any delay to passing the budget resolution threatens the timetable for delivering the historic progress and the transformative vision that Democrats share,” she added.

Is the Democratic party divided?

The moderates, however, have remained defiant, putting the blame on progressives who instantly said they would oppose the infrastructure bill without a vote first on the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

“The challenge we face right now is that there is a standoff with some of our colleagues who have decided to hold the infrastructure bill hostage for months, or kill it altogether, if they don’t get what they want in the next bill — a largely undefined $3.5 trillion reconciliation package,” they wrote.

The group of nine first stated their opposition to Pelosi’s strategy on Aug. 13, putting Democratic leadership in a tough spot as they have tried to keep their caucus united.

Pelosi even inquired about passing both the budget and infrastructure bills simultaneously, but the group rejected that solution.

The Senate first passed the infrastructure bill on Aug. 10 and passed the budget on a party-line vote just before 4 a.m. the next day.

Related:
Democrats Advance $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Handing Pelosi Big Victory Over Moderates

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has said the final vote to pass the budget could come as soon as Tuesday, giving leadership little time to ensure enough Democrats vote in favor to overcome all but certain united opposition from Republicans.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Andrew Trunsky
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.




loading
New York Police Department Union Promises to Do This in Opposition to Mayor Bill de Blasio's Strict COVID Rule
COVID 2.0? VP Kamala Harris' Trip to Vietnam Delayed Following Reports of Mysterious 'Havana Syndrome'
White House Attacks After Facebook OKs Story of Doctor Dying After COVID Vaccine
Democrats Advance $3.5 Trillion Budget Blueprint, Handing Pelosi Big Victory Over Moderates
Biden EPA Appointee Allowed to Retain Ties with University Controlled By Chinese Government
See more...

Conversation