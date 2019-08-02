Despite Leftist Backlash, Chick-fil-A Named America’s Favorite Fast Food Chain

Chick-fil-A surpassed In-N-Out Burger to be named fast food customer satisfaction king in a newly released survey.

Food & Wine published the report by Market Force, which polled 7,600 consumers about their satisfaction with various chains.

Chick-fil-A scored the highest with 79 percent satisfaction.

In-N-Out — a western-based 1950s-style restaurant chain, featuring hamburgers and fresh-cut fries — topped Market Force survey the previous two years.

It still reigned supreme among burger joints in 2019.

TRENDING: Court Files Come Back To Haunt Kamala, Show Donation from ‘Vile’ Trump 8 Years Ago

Chick-fil-A stood atop the list of chains featuring chicken, with the southern based Raising Cane’s coming in a close second with 78 percent satisfaction.

Chipotle was voted the top Mexican restaurant chain at 61 percent satisfaction, while Jersey Mike’s edged out Firehouse Subs, with 69 and 68 percent, respectively, among sandwich shops.

Is Chick-fil-A your favorite fast food restaurant? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 92% (80 Votes) 8% (7 Votes)

Newcomer Blaze Pizza won the prize among pie purveyors, with 69 percent satisfaction, followed by Papa Murphy’s, Marco’s Pizza and Domino’s Pizza.

Finally, in the added category of coffee and bakery, Krispy Kreme was the favorite (64 percent satisfaction), trailed by Panera Bread, Starbucks, Tim Horton’s and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Both Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out were founded by Christian businesspeople.

The Atlanta-based chain’s Chick-fil-A founder, the late S. Truett Cathy, once said, “We should be about more than just selling chicken. We should be a part of our customers’ lives and the communities in which we serve.”

The company’s corporate purpose is: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us and to have a positive influence on all who come into contact with Chick-fil-A.”

RELATED: Entire Texas Gov’t Receives Orders To Protect Chick-fil-A from Anti-Christian Bigots

In 2012, supporters of the LGBT community called for boycotts of Chick-fil-A after CEO Dan Cathy voiced his support for traditional marriage.

In July 2012, as the controversy regarding Chick-fil-A was reaching a crescendo, the company announced, “Going forward, our intent is to leave the policy debate over same-sex marriage to the government and political arena.”

The company affirmed its commitment to treat “every person with honor, dignity and respect.”

Nonetheless, the fast food chain has remained a target of various groups trying to keep Chick-fil-A from operating in airports and on college campuses.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also tried, unsuccessfully, to lead a boycott of the restaurant in his city.

The Christian Post reported that In-N-Out prints Bible verses on the bottom of their cups, such as “John 3:16,” “Matthew 6:19,” “Revelations 3:20,” and “1 Corinthians 13:13.”

The practice began in the 1980s under the leadership of president Rich Snyder, who wanted to find a way to express the company’s Christian beliefs.

Snyder’s parents Harry and Esther Snyder founded In-N-Out in 1948 in Baldwin Park, California.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.