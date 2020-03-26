Despite Men Being Vast Majority of Deaths, Feminist Politician Calls COVID-19 Anti-Woman

With the far left’s continued politicization of the coronavirus, we shouldn’t be surprised to hear that the virus in now being described as sexist, too.

Mehreen Faruqi, an Australian senator representing New South Wales, lectured her nation’s fellow legislators about how the coronavirus is a “gendered crisis” as her country deals with a pandemic.

“Let us not forget that COVID-19 is a gendered crisis. Nurses, nurse aids, teachers, child care workers and early childhood educators, age care workers and cleaners, are mostly women,” Faruqi said Wednesday.

“[Women] are on the front line of this public health crisis, and carry a disproportionate risk of being exposed to the virus,” she continued.

“Let’s also not forget that not all homes are safe places. Quarantine or self-isolation at home will put women and children at risk. Women’s advocates and domestic violence experts are warning us that domestic abuse increases during time of crisis,” Faruqi added.

The identity politician then scolded her fellow lawmakers for not providing “adequate funding” for her feminist initiatives.

The pro-abortion feminist proudly posted her hyper-political speech on Twitter, where she was reminded by many about the actual gendered nature of COVID-19: It is killing many more men than women.

According to coronavirus fatalities being tracked by CNN, the virus is killing men in disproportionate numbers.

In Italy, 60 percent of people who tested positive for COVID-19 were men and more than 70 percent of those who died were men, the outlet reported Tuesday.

In South Korea, more women tested positive for the virus, but a majority of the deaths — 54 percent — have been men.

Perhaps Faruqi would like to discuss the discriminatory ageism of the virus as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported last week that in the U.S., 80 percent of those who have died after contracting COVID-19 have been 65 years old or older, according to The Hill.

The global spread of coronavirus is a human crisis, not an identity crisis. But apparently, not even a deadly pandemic can kill a woke agenda.

The disease of far-left liberalism has certainly spread to Australia’s parliament.

What an absolute waste of time it is for Faruqi to be pushing her radical feminism as her constituents in New South Wales struggle with the outbreak of coronavirus.

More than 1,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in New South Wales, and seven have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

