Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California praised China as a “respectable” nation, despite the country’s communist government’s ongoing espionage campaign in the U.S., its handling of the international pandemic and its reported human rights abuses.

The Democrat said that China is “growing into a respectable nation” and also indicated that individuals should not be able to sue China over the coronavirus pandemic while speaking Thursday during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

“We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations. I deeply believe that,” Feinstein said.

The comments from Feinstein were in response to a bill introduced by Republican Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona, which would allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government for damages incurred in as a result of the pandemic.

McSally, like many Americans, blames the Chinese government for unleashing the pandemic on the world.

While announcing a bill last week to allow for legal action against China, McSally said in a statement that Americans were victims of China’s “deceit.”

“Americans who have been victimized by the lies and deceit of the Chinese Communist Party — to include those who lost loved ones, suffered business losses, or were personally harmed due to COVID-19 — deserve the opportunity to hold China accountable and to demand just compensation,” McSally said.

“Our bill will empower Americans to do just that by providing them with the legal tools necessary to sue the Chinese government in federal court for creating and worsening the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.

“As the death toll and financial losses of COVID-19 mount, China should be forced to pay the costs of these damages to the American people,” the Arizona Republican concluded.

The bill was co-sponsored by a number of other GOP senators.

“Business owners and families who have lost loved ones deserve justice. Under this legislation, Americans will have the opportunity to bring a lawsuit against China in U.S. court and recover compensation for the harm caused to our country,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said.

Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, meanwhile, was particularly harsh in his criticism of China’s government.

“By silencing doctors and journalists who tried to warn the world about the coronavirus, the Chinese Communist Party allowed the virus to spread quickly around the globe. Their decision to cover up the virus led to thousands of needless deaths and untold economic harm. It’s only appropriate that we hold the Chinese government accountable for the damage it has caused,” Cotton said in a statement.

The Civil Justice for Victims of COVID Act would strip China of sovereign immunity and also allow federal courts to freeze Chinese assets to assist Americans in demanding restitution over the pandemic.

The Washington Free Beacon noted that Feinstein’s husband has business interests in China.

The dynamics of those reported business interests cannot be independently verified by The Western Journal.

Feinstein’s description of China as a “respectable nation” puts her at odds with a majority of Americans.

The Pew Research Center recently found that 83 percent of Republican voters view China unfavorably, while 68 percent of Democrats view the country in an unfavorable light.

In addition to China’s alleged failure to offer transparency when the novel coronavirus was first discovered last year, the country’s government is accused of using its U.S. consulates as centers for espionage and intellectual property theft.

The Chinese government is also reportedly holding more than 1 million Uighur Muslims in internment and forced labor camps in the country’s autonomous remote Xinjiang region.

