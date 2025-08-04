Despite Overturning of Roe, Abortion Numbers Explode in 2024: Enough Is Enough

We all know that abortion is a problem in our nation, and one jarring social media post provoked serious discussion on that front.

On Thursday afternoon, a single six-word post on X from an account called “Utah Flat Ranger” garnered hundreds of thousands of views, because the contents of that post were incredibly sobering.

“28% of Gen Z was aborted,” the post said.

In other words, well over one in four members of the youngest cohort of American adults were murdered in the wombs of their mothers.

28% of Gen Z was aborted. — Flat Ranger – UT (@UtahFlatRanger) July 31, 2025

That means virtually all of us are missing innumerable siblings, children, friends, and neighbors.

Others on social media were floored by this simple truth.

“God help us. Help us remove this evil from our nation,” one commenter said.

Will abortion ever be banned in America? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 29% (15 Votes) No: 71% (36 Votes)

“Dude. That is sad,” another added.

“This nation (and the world) needs Jesus Christ,” a third rightly observed.

It’s no secret that abortion is incredibly common in the United States.

According to an analysis published last year by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, as many as “one in four (24.7 percent) U.S. women of reproductive age will have an abortion by age 45 if the 2020 abortion rate remains constant.”

New findings from our Abortion Patient Survey (APS) show that 1 in 4 US women of reproductive age will have an abortion by age 45 if the 2020 abortion rate remains constant. 🧵 https://t.co/MjItekjtQ9 pic.twitter.com/6Cc609nvML — Guttmacher Institute (@Guttmacher) April 30, 2024

While younger women seeking abortions were most likely to have been murdering their child for the first time, a majority of those in their 30s and 40s were likely to have already had an abortion in their past.

“[Thirteen percent] of all U.S. women would be expected to have an abortion by age 25, given 2020 abortion rates,” the analysis added.

Even though Roe has been overturned, the national abortion rate has been on the rise, including in red states claiming to have banned abortion already.

There were at least 1.14 million abortions in 2024, according to data from the Society of Family Planning, Axios reported.

The number of abortions occurring in our nation has reached yet another post-Dobbs record, according to new data from the Society of Family Planning. Our nation murdered 1.14 million preborn babies in 2024, a massive increase from the previous two years… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/1xr1fJUEzm — Foundation to Abolish Abortion (@AbolitionistFAA) June 24, 2025

The common methods of abortion are also shifting.

Just three years ago, only one in 20 abortions happened via telehealth, meaning that abortion pills were sent to a woman through the mail after a virtual appointment.

Last year, it was one in four abortions.

In other words, baby murder is shifting from the abortion mills to the abortion pills. They are becoming cheaper, more convenient, and more private.

All of these realizations are astonishing. But the most important lesson we need to take away is that abortion is still incredibly common in our culture, and that needs to change.

There are countless millions of men and women in our culture who have previously murdered one or more of their own preborn babies. We need to reach them with the gospel. They must know that there is forgiveness in Christ.pic.twitter.com/GMnwyV3FAR — Ben Zeisloft (@BenZeisloft) August 2, 2025

Roe may have been overturned. But babies are still being put to death under cover of law by the millions, and Christians need to rely on our Lord and King to put a stop to it.

It’s time to abolish abortion, once and for all.

The views expressed in this opinion article are those of their author and are not necessarily either shared or endorsed by the owners of this website. If you are interested in contributing an Op-Ed to The Western Journal, you can learn about our submission guidelines and process here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.