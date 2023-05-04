Fans at one of baseball’s iconic stadiums appear to be opting out of Bud Light following its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

A concessions stand stacked with Bud Light beers was wholly ignored by fans seeking fare elsewhere at Boston’s Fenway Park in a video published Wednesday on social media.

The video was filmed during a four-game series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox this week.

Fans were lined up at a neighboring stand, leaving the Bud Light-stacked stand empty.

The brand has concessions rights at 15 different venues within Fenway Park, according to a Red Sox guide.

Luis Tejada, who identifies himself as a Boston real estate agent, pointed out what was happening in the since-viral video shared on YouTube and TikTok.

“Crickets at Bud Light stands in Fenway Park,” Tejada titled the YouTube video.

“Fenway Park Bud light stand Ghost Town!” he captioned the TikTok clip.

“That is so funny and bizarre,” the video’s author expressed in a signature Boston accent.

“Look at that. … That is every single Bud Light stand here at Fenway Park in Boston,” he said, pointing to a concession with no customers.

“They’re in trouble,” Tejada said. “I mean, I guess marketing has some questions to answer.”

At least one Twitter user who saw the clip speculated that baseball’s conservative-leaning fan base might be more inclined to opt out of transgender-linked beer.

Baseball fans tend to be more conservative — Drew (@Drew28902606) May 4, 2023

Another fan noticed that the peculiar scene took place at a ballpark in Boston — a reliably blue city in a Democratic state.

Probably more than some other American sports, but this isn’t a Braves or Cardinals game. Boston is a very liberal city. Just think it’s a coincidence, albeit their sales are down a lot. — Blake (@BlakeIFox) May 4, 2023

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Bud Light’s parent company, has brought about an impromptu boycott of its products through its partnership with Mulvaney in March.

The company has all but admitted that the backlash has significantly impacted its business.

Will Bud Light survive the boycott? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 20% (13 Votes) No: 80% (52 Votes)

It reportedly offered free cases of beer to smaller distributors irked that the beer giant jeopardized its consumer relationships to promote the TikTok star.

Sales of Bud Light declined by 21 percent during the week of April 22 — while sales of its light beer competitors increased accordingly.

Anheuser-Busch’s corporate management has sought to downplay its partnership with Mulvaney to irked investors, dismissing an arrangement that saw Mulvaney’s face put on a can of Bud Light to celebrate the transgender activist’s “day 365 of womanhood.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.