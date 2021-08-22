Rain could not extinguish the fire of enthusiasm for former President Donald Trump Saturday in the Heart of Dixie state.

More than 30,000 people flocked to Cullman, Alabama, for Trump’s “Save America” rally amid thunderstorms and downpours, according to Yellowhammer News, a conservative news site based in Alabama. Republican Sen.Tommy Tuberville of Alabama dubbed the sodden rally “Trumpstock,” Yelowhammer News reported.

Even Trump must have been tremendously surprised at the huge show of support in such unpleasant weather.

Some of those in attendance told reporters they believe Trump can save America.

The northern Alabama scene was reminiscent of the 2020 presidential campaign, when Trump would routinely draw overflow crowds to his speaking venues while Democratic challenge Joe Biden’s events were sparsely attended.

“Our country is in a terrible situation,” said cattle farmer Daryl Mutter, 48, of Fountain Run, Kentucky, according to AL.com. “A desperate situation. A lot of people don’t realize it.’

“President Trump, I think he has the nation’s best interest at heart, the working-class people. And that’s my reason for being here,” he said.

Tom Shaneyfelt, 66, came from Cleveland, Tennessee, to hear Trump.

“I can’t believe the election fraud that’s taken place,” Shaneyfelt told AL.com. “We’ve got to straighten it out. We’ve lost this nation. We’ve got to get rid of this establishment that’s in. You see what he’s done in the last four years versus the first six months of this year. There’s no explanation for what’s going on right now except for corruption.”

David Fogle of Thompson Station, Tennessee, said he drove to hear Trump “because he tells the truth about everything.

“I want my kids to experience it. I want them to know the country is still being fought for,” he told AL.com.

Aerial view of the Trump rally in Cullman , Alabama People are hungry and thirsty for a real PRESIDENT pic.twitter.com/BbBlRP4Cky — CONNIE’S CORNER (@CRRJA5) August 22, 2021

During the rally, Trump attacked President Joe Biden’s humiliating debacle in Afghanistan as “the greatest foreign policy humiliation in the history of the United States of America,” according to the New York Post.

Trump jabbed “weakness in the White House,” and said the Vietnam war “looks like a master class in strategy compared to Joe Biden’s catastrophe,” the Post reported.

“This will go down as one of the great military defeats of all time and it did not have to happen that way,” Trump said. “This was not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender, for no reason.”

“He surrendered our airbase, he surrendered our weapons, he surrendered our embassy,” Trump said.

“It didn’t have to happen. All [Biden] had to do was leave the soldiers until everyone was out, our citizens, the weapons, and then you bomb the hell out of the bases and say ‘bye bye,’” Trump said

Trump said the country’s humiliation will only get worse next month.

“Very soon we’re going to have September 11 and we’re going to have — because of Biden — the Taliban flag flying over the embassy,” he said, according to the Post.

“With me in office, the Taliban would not have ever dreamt of capturing our airfield or parading around with our American weapons,” he said.

Trump at Alabama rally: “You must never forget this nation does not belong to them, this nation belongs to you! This is your home, this is your heritage, and our magnificent American Liberty is your God-given right!” ❤️ Why oh why don’t we have a patriotic leader in the UK? 💔 pic.twitter.com/sGMhx8ImB5 — Lee (@VictoryDay_Hope) August 22, 2021

During the speech, according to Yellowhammer News, Trump offered his bottom-line question for Biden: “What the hell happened to the United States?”

Trump’s drawing power was clear evidence of his popularity — and the potential for a comeback campaign in the 2024 presidential election.

During his speech, however, Trump delivered one line that drew some booing, according to Fox News.

He recommended supporters get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I believe totally in your freedoms. I do, you’re free, you got to do what you have to do. But I recommend taking the vaccines. I did it, it’s good, take the vaccines,” he said, drawing a rare smattering of boos.

“That’s OK. That’s all right,” Trump said. “That’s good, you got your freedoms. But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK?” he said.

