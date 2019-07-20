Despite Rampant Humanitarian Concerns, Data Shows Border Deaths Have Decreased Under Trump

Despite the stories of migrant deaths at the border in recent months, deaths at the border have actually decreased during President Donald Trump’s first two years in office.

Official data from the U.S. Border Patrol shows that deaths at the border have been declining since 2016.

“But the reality is that deaths at the U.S.-Mexico border decreased after Donald Trump became president,” an analysis by National Review reported.

Deaths at the border actually reached its peak during the Bush administration with a total of 492 deaths in 2005 followed by 471 in 2012 during the Obama administration.

The Trump administration averages the least number of deaths at the border with 291, compared to the average number of deaths per administration by year.

The Bush administration averaged 372 deaths a year while the Obama administration closely followed with an average of 382 deaths a year.

The National Review noted that while deaths may be lower under the Trump administration, it could be because of the decrease in overall crossings at the border.

“All else equal, the fewer the border crossings, the lower the number of people who die,” the National Review wrote.

The Trump administration recently came under fire after a photo emerged of a father and young daughter found dead after trying to cross the Rio Grande river.

Many 2020 Democratic Party presidential candidates were quick to pounce and use the photo to slam the president.

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted at the time, “These families seeking asylum are often fleeing extreme violence. And what happens when they arrive? Trump says, ‘Go back to where you came from.’ That is inhumane. Children are dying. This is a stain on our moral conscience.”

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke said at the time that Trump was “responsible” for these deaths.

Likewise, Sen. Cory Booker tweeted, “We should not look away. These are the consequences of Donald Trump’s inhumane and immoral immigration policy. This is being done in our name.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden also used the photo to criticize the Trump administration and said, “This image is gut-wrenching. The cruelty we’re seeing at our border is unconscionable. History will judge how we respond to the Trump Administration’s treatment of immigrant families & children—we can’t be silent. This isn’t who we are. This is not America.”

The National Review noted that there wasn’t as big an outcry during the Obama administration when Joe Biden served as vice president.

“The fact remains that the totals from 2017 (298) and 2018 (283) are two of the lowest since 1999 — and there was no mass outcry in earlier years with much higher numbers,” the National Review reported.

