Despite Shots, Blood, Dead Bodies, Biden Says He Doesn't Know if It Was an Assassination Attempt

Shots rang out Saturday at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, for former president and presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Blood was seen on the side of his head. A shooter was “neutralized,” according to CNN, which is a pleasant way of saying someone has been killed. There are reports of other injuries and at least one other death. Trump himself was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not supposed to be life-threatening.

Granted, this is a fluid situation and known facts could change rapidly. But, in a statement from the White House on behalf of President Joe Biden, and brief remarks Biden actually made on camera, two words were conspicuously absent: “assassination attempt.”

In the statement, Biden said that he had “been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information.

“Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

No “assassination attempt” in the statement. Would Biden use them when he stepped to the podium to give short remarks?

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence,” Biden told reporters.

“It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening.”

“The bottom line is that Trump rally is a rally that he should have been able to conduct peacefully without any problems,” he continued.

“But the idea — the idea — that there’s political violence or violence in America is just unheard of.”

More of this boilerplate talk continued for the roughly one minute and 40 seconds that Biden spoke, until he was asked whether this was an assassination attempt.

His response: “I don’t know enough to — I, uh, uh, have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts.”

There’s almost no explanation that fits besides an assassination attempt, particularly given the condition of Donald Trump — who is expected to survive but was clearly bloodied by something that wasn’t just a tumble from the stairs.

If the president wanted to say this was an “apparent assassination attempt” or an “alleged assassination attempt” to cover himself, fine. But to not say the words, period, is utterly inexplicable and bordering on contemptible.

Yes, we’ll know more as events unfold. But we all saw what we saw with our own eyes, and we all know enough to intuit what happened Saturday in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Why Joe Biden can’t bring himself to say the words that are on anyone’s list adds to the increasingly inexplicable nature of this president and his administration to deal with reality as it is.

