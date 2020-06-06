SECTIONS
News
Print

Despite Tough Talk on Wall Street, Biden Accepts Millions in Donations from 'Securities & Investment' Industry

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 6, 2020 at 9:16am
Print

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has touted himself as the champion for the middle class, but it appears his campaign is taking in millions of dollars in donations from the “securities & investment” industry.

Data from the Center for Responsive Politics shows that the former vice president’s campaign has received $29.7 million in donations from “securities & investment” industry employees, like the stockbrokers, bond dealers and brokerage house workers who make up a lot of Wall Street.

Collectively, the industry is Biden’s second-largest donor, following the Democratic Party and other left-wing organizations.

President Donald Trump, in comparison, received about $6.3 million from “securities & investment” industry employees.

According to data compiled by Breitbart News, Biden has received more money from employees of J.P. Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs than Trump has.

TRENDING: Dem Rep Caught on Hot Mic at Protest Saying He 'Wouldn't Care' If He Weren't Campaigning

Employees from the four firms donated a total of $508,259 to Biden’s campaign, the outlet reported, citing data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

Trump received a total of $96,582 from the same firms.

During a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Biden said that the country wasn’t built by Wall Street.

Do you think Biden will win the 2020 election?

“If it wasn’t clear before, it’s clear now. This country wasn’t built by Wall Street bankers and CEOs,” he said, according to a transcript of his remarks.

“It was built by America’s great middle class — by our essential workers.”

His message on Tuesday echoes previous comments he has made on the topic.

“Wall Street are not bad folks, but they didn’t build this country,” Biden said at a fundraiser last month hosted by Comcast Corporation executive David Cohen, according to Bloomberg.

RELATED: FBI Questions Feinstein as Senate Stock Investigation Continues

“The middle class built this country, ordinary women and men capable of doing extraordinary things, that’s who I believe in, that’s why I’m in this race.”

Wall Street insiders have begun vying for spots in Biden’s cabinet if he were to win the 2020 presidential election, according to Bloomberg’s report.

One top Wall Street executive anonymously told Bloomberg he is hoping for a position in the Defense Department.

In the final Democratic presidential debate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders called Biden out for accepting donations from Wall Street donors, the New York Post reported.

“You need to take on Wall Street. You need to take on the drug companies and the insurance companies and the fossil fuel industry,” Sanders said.

“You don’t take campaign contributions from them. You take them on and create an economy that works for all.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Liberty University Finishes Semester with Zero COVID-19 Cases Despite Reopening
It Looks Like China Hid Severity of Outbreak for Recklessly Selfish Reason
Senate Committee Gives Green Light To Subpoena Obama Officials
NBC News Hires Anti-Trump Conspirator as 'National Security & Legal Analyst'
DC Mayor Picks Outrageous New Name for Street in Front of White House
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×