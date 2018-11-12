Despite Two Rulings, Media Says Magically Appearing FL Votes a Conservative Conspiracy Theory

Despite court rulings that indicate misconduct on the part of Florida election officials in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election, some liberal and mainstream media accounts are trying to claim that allegations of fraud are nothing more than insubstantial conspiracy theories.

“Republican and internet conspiracy theorists are freaking out as new ballots threaten their Florida Senate win,” Daily Beast writer Will Sommer tweeted on Thursday.

On Friday, CNN contributor Anna Navarro decried any claims of conspiracy.

Man. Some folks in Florida need to lay-off the Cuban coffee. Stop spreading conspiracy theories and let the process play-out. We need to get every vote counted so that Floridians can accept the legitimate winner, whomever it may end up being. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) November 9, 2018

On the same day, the liberal website Vox took its own shot.

“President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Marco Rubio have accused Democrats of ‘trying to steal’ the Florida Senate race … because they’re counting all of the votes cast in the Florida Senate race,” it tweeted.

However, state Judge Carol-Lisa Phillips ruled Friday that in Broward County, there has “been a violation of the Florida constitution,” as well as Florida’s public records act, according to Fox News.

The Florida Election should be called in favor of Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis in that large numbers of new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged. An honest vote count is no longer possible-ballots massively infected. Must go with Election Night! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2018

Republican Rick Scott’s campaign has said officials, including Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, are trying to hide the truth about the actual number of votes cast in Scott’s race to dethrone incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

“We are glad that the Broward Supervisor of Elections is being held accountable for this unethical failure,” said Chris Hartline, a spokesman for Scott. “Bill Nelson and his rag tag group of liberal lawyers from D.C. keep trying to steal this election, but they won’t get away with it.”

Thank you @marcorubio for helping to expose the potential corruption going on with respect to Election Theft in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The WORLD is now watching closely! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2018

The Miami Herald further reported that it was discovered Friday that Snipes had mixed up rejected ballots with good ones.

As a recount began Sunday, Scott said on “Fox News Sunday” that Nelson was “clearly trying to commit fraud to win this election.”

“We have very specific laws in the state to try to prevent fraud,” said Scott, who currently serves as Florida’s governor. “We had to go to court to force the supervisor of elections in Palm Beach County and Broward County to comply with the law, which is there to prevent fraud.”

Scott said that elections officials “were not letting party officials review, when they were reviewing ballots. They didn’t report on time. … We still don’t understand how they went in these two counties and dramatically increased — another 93,000 votes were cast, or somehow they came up with 93,000 votes after election night.”

One Republican has said the situation is so bad, Snipes must be removed.

“The outrageous ballot-counting issues in Broward County are un-American and unacceptable,” Congressman Matt Gaetz said in a statement. “I call on Governor Scott to immediately suspend Brenda Snipes, Supervisor of Elections for Broward County. She has failed to follow state transparency laws during this election, and has a long history of misconduct, including preemptively destroying ballots.”

