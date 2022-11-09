Parler Share
Despite Voting Machine Problems, Kari Lake Overcomes Double-Digit Deficit, Race Dead Heat

 By Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project  November 9, 2022 at 4:23pm
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appears to be in a good spot to repeat her come-from-behind primary victory and win her contest with Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to become the state’s next governor.

The win would come despite ballot tabulation machine problems in one-quarter of the polling locations in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county encompassing the Phoenix metropolitan area. Sixty percent of registered Arizona voters live in Maricopa.

As of about 9:30 p.m. election night — over two hours after polls closed — Hobbs had jumped out to a 14 percentage point, roughly 183,000-vote lead.

The Democrat continued to hold a large edge throughout the evening based on the early voting ballot tallies.

However, by Wednesday morning, as Election Day totals came in from throughout the state, Hobbs’ lead had narrowed to less than half of a percentage point.

The August primary race between Lake and establishment Republican candidate Karrin Taylor Robson played out in similar fashion, with Lake taking the lead on the Wednesday after the election and ultimately winning the race.


Election Day made the difference for Lake in August, so it was no doubt concerning to her campaign when Maricopa County officials confirmed reports that ballot tabulation machines were down in 60 polling locations throughout the county, leading to long lines and frustrated voters.

The problem with the tabulating machines was identified as a ballot printing issue, which was corrected by midday.


In the Republican stronghold of Anthem, a community on the north side of Phoenix, the line to vote stretched for what appeared to be a quarter of a mile just after 1 p.m. and remained that long at 6 p.m. Voters reported having to wait close to two hours to cast their ballot at both times.

The polling location director told The Western Journal all the ballot printers were working when asked at 1 p.m.

Similar printer problems were playing out in Mesa, which in 2017 was named the most conservative city in the United States.

Arizona Republican National Committee member Tyler Bowyer said the tabulator where he went to vote would not accept his ballot because the print quality was too poor.


Lake advised her followers to go vote in Democratic strongholds, as these locations were seeing fewer problems and shorter lines.


Lake hit election officials at her watch party on Tuesday night in Scottsdale, saying, “If we have to fight through the BS and the garbage then we will fight through the BS and the garbage.”


“We needed another stark reminder that we have incompetent people running the show in Arizona,” she added. “We had great patriots around this state show up today. … They showed up at the polls early this morning only to be told the election equipment didn’t work.”

“So we’re going to be patient,” Lake said, “and we will take the victory when it comes.”

A version of this article originally appeared on Patriot Project.

Randy DeSoto, Patriot Project




