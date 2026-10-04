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A man rides his electric bicycle on a trail near a body of water.
A man rides his electric bicycle on a trail near a body of water. (AzmanL / Getty Images)

'We Are Destroying These Bikes': Californians Trade in Over 1,000 E-Bikes as Injuries Increase 430%

 By Elizabeth Bandelin  October 4, 2026 at 1:15pm
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Electric bicycle owners in Southern California are parting ways with their high powered two-wheelers.

After many injuries and hospitalizations, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office organized a first-of-its-kind buyback program for e-bike owners to trade in the vehicles for gift cards worth up to $1,000, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

On Sept. 13, residents handed in more than 1,000 e-bikes, e-motorcycles and similar electric two-wheeled vehicles at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

Republican Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer spearheaded the buyback, the WSJ reported.

He has filed felony criminal charges against parents who allow their underage children to take the high-powered rides out for a spin.

“We are destroying these bikes,” Spitzer declared during the massive Sept. 13 event prompting Californians to cheer. “They’re going to be crushed!”

In May, the district attorney’s office created an E-Bike/E-Motorcycle Prosecution Unit called, “Ride Safely.”

“More than 100 deaths have been attributed to e-Bikes and E-Motorcycles across the United States and injuries have increased 430% in the last four years in Southern California with the majority of injuries impacting children not legally allowed to ride,” the announcement of the unit said.

The unit’s formation came after Vietnam veteran Ed Ashman, 81, was fatally struck by an e-motorcycle allegedly said to be piloted by a 14-year-old, the WSJ reported.

As e-bikes have been rapidly adopted in high-density metropolitan areas and coastal regions, thousands of people have also made emergency room visits from crashes.

Over 20,000 people annually are injured in the U.S. while riding e-bikes and 3,000 of them require hospitalization each year, the American College of Surgeons said in a June 2025 statement.

E-bikes come in different speed classification types and can reach speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour.

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Modifications to the vehicles have caused devastating harm — including a July 2025 case in Orange County during which a 12-year-old boy on an e-motorcycle collided with a car and ended up with a fractured skull and broken leg, KCAL/KCBS reported.

The father of the injured child is facing felony prosecution charges from Spitzer’s office for illegal modifications and faces up to six years in prison, the outlet reported.

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Elizabeth Bandelin
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




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