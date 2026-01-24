'Destruction of... Businesses': Trump Drops Bomb on Canada Over China Trade Deal, Threatens Massive Tariff

President Donald Trump warned Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday that he could slap a 100 percent tariff on all Canadian imports as a result of a Canadian partnership with China.

“If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,” Trump wrote in a post on the Truth Social social media platform.

During Trump’s second term, he has often referred to Canada as the “51st state,” substituting “governor” for the title of “prime minister.”

“China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life,” Trump warned.

Trump said cozying up to China will also have direct economic consequences.

“If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted.

As noted by Fox News, Carney visited China earlier in January. The trip resulted in an agreement giving China a 6.1 percent tariff rate on up to 49,000 electric vehicles that it can export to Canada.

China also announced that by March 1, it would drop the tariff rate on Canadian canola seed to 15 percent.

The latest spat comes after Trump and Carney clashed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

In an implied jab at Trump, Carney called upon “middle powers” to fight back against larger ones, according to CNBC.

“Great powers have begun using economic integration as weapons. Tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” he said.

Coming after a nasty, public spat over Trump’s proposed use of tariffs amid the tug of wills between America and Europe over control of Greenland, Carney said, “the rules-based international order” has collapsed while superpowers “pursue their interests using economic integration as a weapon of coercion.”

Trump’s plans for a “Golden Dome” sytem to protect the United States from missile attacks from abroad have also stirred controversy with Canada.

In May, Trump wrote in a Truth Social post that Canada’s coverage under the Golden Dome would cost the country $61 billion. It would cost Canada nothing if it became the 51st state, Trump wrote.

The Canadian ambassador to the United Nations responded by blasting the Golden Dome as a “protection racket,” according to Newsmax.

While at Davos, Trump said that his plan to defend the United States keeps Canada safe, according to Fox News.

“We’re building a Golden Dome that’s going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also,” Trump said during the forum in Davos.

“But they’re not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn’t so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada,” he said.

“Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements.”

