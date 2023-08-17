Share
News
Judge Scott McAfee joined the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, in March.
Judge Scott McAfee began his service with the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia, this year. (FultonCourt.org)

Detail About Judge Assigned in Georgia Trump Case Raises Eyebrows

 By Richard Moorhead  August 17, 2023 at 4:20am
Share

The judge assigned to handle former President Donald Trump’s felony election fraud case in Georgia began his service on the bench just six months ago.

Judge Scott McAfee was assigned the case this week, according to The Washington Post.

McAfee began his service as a Fulton County Superior Court judge in February, according to CNN.

He previously served as a state inspector general “responsible for investigating allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in the Executive Branch of state government,” according to a March 2021 news release on his appointment.

Formerly a prosecutor, McAfee served under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams — who is responsible for filing criminal charges against Trump.

Trending:
Georgia Court Website Posts Document with 13 Charges Against Trump - And Then Deletes It

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed McAfee as a state inspector general, touting his ethics and professionalism.

“His experience as a tough prosecutor equips him to search out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption, and bring those to justice who break the law,” Kemp said in a statement at the time.

McAfee has a reputation as a conservative, according to the Post.

The newly minted judge appears to have a YouTube channel in which he uploads footage of court cases he’s presiding over.

Trump is facing 13 counts in the case, including a charge of felony racketeering, in connection to his challenge of the 2020 election.

Critics of the newest round of criminal charges against Trump have objected to McAfee’s relative lack of experience as a judge, describing him as an unfit candidate to preside over a trial of a former president.

Related:
Court Clerk Admits She Was Behind Early Release of Trump Charges: 'I Am Human'

It’s not certain that McAfee will ultimately oversee trial proceedings in Trump’s case.

The matter could end up with another judge, according to the Post.

Eighteen other defendants — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — are also named as defendants in the indictment document.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Court Clerk Admits She Was Behind Early Release of Trump Charges: 'I Am Human'
Detail About Judge Assigned in Georgia Trump Case Raises Eyebrows
Top Biden Official Admits to Eating 'Magic Mushrooms' While on Trip to China
Rep. Ronny Jackson Responds After Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Put Him Face Down in Handcuffs at Rodeo
'Blind Side' Son on Accusations from Ex-NFL Star Michael Oher: 'I Get It, Why He's Mad'
See more...

Conversation