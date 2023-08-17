The judge assigned to handle former President Donald Trump’s felony election fraud case in Georgia began his service on the bench just six months ago.

Judge Scott McAfee was assigned the case this week, according to The Washington Post.

McAfee began his service as a Fulton County Superior Court judge in February, according to CNN.

He previously served as a state inspector general “responsible for investigating allegations of fraud, waste, and abuse in the Executive Branch of state government,” according to a March 2021 news release on his appointment.

Formerly a prosecutor, McAfee served under Fulton County District Attorney Fani Williams — who is responsible for filing criminal charges against Trump.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp appointed McAfee as a state inspector general, touting his ethics and professionalism.

“His experience as a tough prosecutor equips him to search out fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption, and bring those to justice who break the law,” Kemp said in a statement at the time.

McAfee has a reputation as a conservative, according to the Post.

The newly minted judge appears to have a YouTube channel in which he uploads footage of court cases he’s presiding over.

Trump is facing 11 charges in the case, including a charge of felony racketeering, in connection to his challenge of the 2020 election.

Critics of the newest round of criminal charges against Trump have objected to McAfee’s relative lack of experience as a judge, describing him as an unfit candidate to preside over a trial of a former president.

So a judge will h a whopping six months on the job gets to oversee the trial of our President. That is such a weird coincidence no? Our country will have a hard time coming back from this. #TrumpIndicment https://t.co/j74kTLnV8n — Michael Dale 🇺🇸 (@midelaro83) August 16, 2023

It’s not certain that McAfee will ultimately oversee trial proceedings in Trump’s case.

The matter could end up with another judge, according to the Post.

Eighteen other defendants — including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows — are also named as defendants in the indictment document.

