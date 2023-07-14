An animated video detailing what happened to the OceanGate Titan submersible that imploded on June 18, killing all five passengers, has gone viral on YouTube.

In a little under two weeks, the six-minute-plus video already has more than 10 million views.

The YouTube channel AiTelly, which specializes in 3D engineering animations, according to Newsweek, used the animation to show how the tragedy occurred.

“The implosion was caused due to very high hydrostatic pressure of the surrounding water, which happened within a fraction of a millisecond,” AiTelly said.

Instead of being made with traditional materials such as steel, aluminum and titanium, the submersible used an “experimental design” constructed mostly of carbon fibers.

While these fibers are lighter than other materials, AiTelly said, “The properties of carbon fibers for deep-sea applications are, however, not that well understood.”

The channel stated the fibers “can crack and break suddenly.”

You can check out the full video below:







Should the Titanic wreckage be available to the public to view in the ocean? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 38% (9 Votes) No: 62% (15 Votes)

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush gave a 2021 interview in which he commented on the materials used for the submersible.

“The carbon fiber and titanium, there’s a rule you don’t do that — well, I did,” he said.

“I’ve broken some rules to make this; I think I’ve broken them with logic and good engineering behind me.”

Josh Gates, host of the Discovery Channel program “Expedition Unknown,” expressed his concerns with the quality of the submersible.

“There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public — much of it concerning,” he wrote just days after the sub went missing.

To those asking, #Titan did not perform well on my dive. Ultimately, I walked away from a huge opportunity to film Titanic due to my safety concerns w/ the @OceanGate platform. There’s more to the history and design of Titan that has not been made public – much of it concerning. — Josh Gates (@joshuagates) June 21, 2023

The submersible wreckage was 1,600 feet from the Titanic and broke into five parts after the implosion, according to AiTelly.

The five people aboard the Titan lost their lives on the voyage to see the Titanic wreckage, located in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The implosion happened less than two hours into the Titan’s journey, at a depth of about 5,500 feet.

Those on the submersible were Rush, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.