Details Emerge Regarding Congressman-Elect Letlow's COVID-Related Death

By Jack Davis
Published December 30, 2020 at 12:37pm
Republican Congressman-elect Luke Letlow of Louisiana, who won the runoff election for the state’s 5th congressional district earlier this month, died Tuesday night due to complications related to his battle with COVID-19.

Letlow announced on Dec. 18 that he tested positive for the virus and began to quarantine at his Richland Parish home. He was hospitalized on Dec. 19, however, at St. Francis Medical Center and was transferred on Dec. 23 to the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport intensive care unit.

LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor, Dr. G.E. Ghali, said Letlow died from a heart attack after a procedure related to his infection, the Monroe News-Star reported.

Although the 41-year-old was in critical condition, he had been showing signs of improvement when he “apparently suffered a cardiac event [Tuesday] evening that was refractory to all resuscitation efforts,” Ghali said, according to NOLA.com.

The chancellor revealed that Letlow was being treated with Remdesivir, an antiviral drug, and steroids.

“He had no underlying conditions,” Ghali said, according to the News-Star. “It was just COVID.”

Ghali said the death of the congressman-elect was “devastating to [the] entire team.”

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, as well as their two children, Jeremiah, 3, and Jacqueline, 11 months.

“The family appreciates the numerous prayers and support over the past days but asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time,” spokesman Andrew Bautsch said. “A statement from the family along with funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.”

Louisiana’s eight-member congressional delegation released a statement mourning Letlow’s passing.

“Luke had such a positive spirit, and a tremendously bright future ahead of him,” the delegation wrote, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“He was looking forward to serving the people of Louisiana in Congress, and we were excited to welcome him to our delegation where he was ready to make an even greater impact on our state and our nation.”

Local government officials also shared their condolences on Twitter.

In a video message, Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy also urged Americans to be safe.

“It … just brings home COVID can kill. For most folks it doesn’t, but it truly can. So, as you remember Luke, his widow, his children in your prayers, remember as well to be careful with COVID,” he said.

A special election to fill the seat representing Louisiana’s fifth congressional district will be held in March, according to the Advocate.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
