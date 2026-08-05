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Details on Heavily Armed Person Roaming Golf Course Before Trump Visit Emerge, Notebook Seized

 By Johnathan Jones  August 5, 2026 at 4:56am
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A man was arrested at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles this past weekend, just days before President Donald Trump’s planned visit to the course.

Police found him with weapons, ammunition, and other items during a search, according to CBS News and the Department of Justice.

Jeanine John Taele, 38, was arrested Saturday after deputies said he was walking around the golf course taking photos and videos while appearing to track security routines.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies found a magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition on the suspect and a loaded gun inside his vehicle.

Police also found binoculars and a badge that read “security protection agent,” CBS News reported.

While we all hope not, do you think there will be another attempt on Trump’s life before his second term ends?

Investigators said Taele had approached golf course employees and falsely claimed he was a U.S. State Department employee seeking to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

A search of Taele’s home uncovered an illegally modified rifle, a pistol, body armor, magazines, ammunition, radios, and notebooks containing “concerning statements.”

The DOJ said Taele was charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony that could result in the suspect spending 10 years in prison.

Taele also faces state charges.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said investigators are still working to determine Taele’s motive and credited law enforcement for stopping a potential tragedy.

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The FBI, Secret Service, the ATF, and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are all investigating the case.

The Secret Service told CBS News it does not discuss specific protective intelligence matters but investigates activity that may indicate a threat to people under its protection.

The official Rapid Response 47 account on X, run by Trump’s team, responded to the news by sharing a clip of Trump saying only “consequential” people are repeatedly targeted by political violence.

Trump has survived numerous assassination attempts throughout the last 24 months, including one at his golf course in Florida.

Ryan Routh will spend the rest of his life in prison for a plot to kill the president at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach in September 2024.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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