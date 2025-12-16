Details: Insiders Say Reiner Family Fight Erupted at Conan O'Brien's Christmas Party Less Than 24 Hours Before Murders

The drug-addicted son of Rob and Michele Reiner had a public fight with his mother and father at Conan O’Brien’s Christmas party less than 24 hours before he allegedly killed them, sources revealed.

Nick Reiner, who has been charged in their murder, apparently got into the heated argument with his parents after showing up to the party in an odd state.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,’’ one anonymous source said, according to People.

TMZ reported Monday evening that while the rest of the guests were in “nice suits and dresses” at the former late-night talk-show host’s home, Nick arrived at the party in a hoodie.

Rob, 78, then reportedly got into a “very loud argument” with the 32-year-old Nick.

After the argument, Rob and Michele, 68, then left the party. Police were called to their house at 3:30 p.m. the next afternoon after the couple was found dead by their daughter Romy.

Nick was arrested later in the day and charged with the murder of his parents; his battles with substance abuse had been widely reported in the hours following the murders.

Beginning in his teenage years, Nick had been, by his own admission, addicted to numerous drugs, especially opiates and stimulants. His father had even directed a film his son had co-written about his experiences with addiction, homelessness, and rehab, “Being Charlie,” which was released in 2015.

“These poor people did everything to help this kid,’’ a family friend told the New York Post. A cast member on the film remembered the “spoiled” son being ungrateful toward his father.

“You could tell [Nick] was spoiled and Rob was just sick of his s***,” the cast member said.

“I just assumed, whether this is correct or not, this kid must be pushing all his buttons,” he added. “Rob can’t do anything right. [Nick’s] s a nepo-baby, a spoiled kid to the tee.”

Since then, Nick’s career ambitions hadn’t taken off, and he was reportedly living with his parents at the time of the murder.

“Nick was supposedly off drugs,” a family friend told the Post, but added that he was “not so much off them.”

“They had had an argument at Conan’s holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they’re scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating,’’ the friend added.

Another friend said that “I know [the parents] wanted him to get help, go to rehab, but he wanted to get help while at home — he did not want to get treatment at a facility.”

Whatever the case, in the hours after the party at O’Brien’s, Nick allegedly checked into a hotel in Santa Monica; sources told TMZ that he appeared to be “tweaked out,” or on stimulants, when he entered at 4 a.m. He didn’t have any injuries at the time, but that changed between then and when hotel employees entered.

“When the staff came into his room later Sunday morning, they found the shower ‘full of blood’ and blood on the bed,” the outlet reported. “The window in the room was covered by bed sheets.”

