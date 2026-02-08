Details on Maine Plane Crash Victims Released: They Were Researching up to $30k-per-Night Destination for Wealthy Travelers

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The six people killed in a fiery plane crash in Maine were flying to France’s Champagne region to scope out the next travel destination for high-net-worth clients when their small jet flipped on the runway during takeoff.

They included an acclaimed chef, a sommelier, and an event planner working for Tara Arnold, 46, a Houston lawyer-turned-entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Local police confirmed the death of Arnold and three of the others on Tuesday. They were flying from Houston to France’s Champagne region, stopping in Bangor to refuel, when the Bombardier Challenger 600 crashed as a snowstorm moved in Jan. 25 and burst into flames.

Police on Tuesday also confirmed the deaths of sommelier Shelby Kuyawa, 34, of Hawaii; and pilots Jacob Hosmer, 47, of Pearland, Texas, and Jorden Reidel, 33, of Texas. The victims identified earlier by family or others are event planner Shawna Collins, 53, of Houston, and chef Nick Mastrascusa, 43, of Hawaii.

Arnold, a Louisiana native, began her career in mergers and acquisitions, some in the oil and gas industry, and later represented clients that included victims of offshore accidents. She was married with two young children. Her husband, Kurt, had co-founded Arnold & Itkin, a personal injury firm where she had worked.

The Arnolds had recently started the concierge service Beyond for travelers who could have their every need met at properties in Turks & Caicos and Telluride, Colorado, for as much as $15,000 to $30,000 a night.

The couple, along with firm co-founder Jason Itkin and his wife, had made a $40 million pledge to the University of Texas in 2024, and had their names placed atop the school’s towering football scoreboard.

Mastrascusa, an executive chef on Hawaii’s Big Island, had overseen restaurants at the Four Seasons and other resorts. He was a married father of three.

“That was the role he cherished most. He shared with them everything he loved: soccer, nature, curiosity and a deep appreciation for life,” a family statement said.

“Nick loved life. He embraced it with joy, humor, compassion, and soul. He believed in connection — in gathering people together, in shared meals, stories, laughter, and simply being there for one another,” the family said.

Mastrascusa told his father he was going to France for his new job to look for a property to build a hotel, his father, Jorge Mastrascusa, told the Associated Press.

Kuyawa, 34, a master sommelier, had spent time growing up in Europe and Asia, which led her to a hospitality career, according to the travel company website. She worked at high-end properties in Hawaii and Vail, Colorado, after graduating from New Mexico State University, and, along with Mastrascusa, had worked at a Kona golf resort in recent years.

She looked forward to sharing her “love of storytelling through food and wine” in her latest job, the site said. Family members did not return messages seeking comment.

Lakewood Church in Houston, run by Joel Osteen Ministries, confirmed that Collins, a longtime employee, was among those killed.

“Everybody loved her. She just had that kind of personality,” church spokesman Donald Iloff Jr. said.

Collins had planned parties for the law firm and children’s birthday parties for the Arnold family in Hawaii, in Italy, and at the University of Texas stadium, her social media posts show. She was also looking forward to her daughter’s wedding this year.

“She celebrated everything, whether it was something monumental or super ordinary. She loved deeply, cared deeply, showed up fully and gave of herself without hesitation,” friend Amie Mcdonald wrote in a social media post.

Hosmer, remembered by friends for his ever-present smile and love of pickleball, joined Arnold & Itkin in May as captain of their flight crew. A longtime pilot and flight instructor, he had registered a firm called Platinum Skies Aviation LLC in Texas in late 2024, online records show.

He was married with two sons, according to a GoFundMe set up on the family’s behalf. Relatives confirmed his death to the Associated Press.

“To know Jake, as he was so affectionately called, was to know love, kindness, hospitality and true friendship,” the fundraising post said. “He had the kind of laugh that made you laugh just hearing it.”

The plane, a 2020 model, had made short trips in the days before the crash between Houston and Austin, Texas. Bangor International Airport is one of the closest U.S. refueling stops for private jets flying to Europe.

The cause of the crash has not been determined. Experts say the NTSB will likely focus on the approaching storm and questions about whether ice accumulating on the wings kept the plane from getting airborne, as has happened at least twice before on that model. However, the agency will consider all possible factors.

Kelleher reported from Honolulu and Dale from Philadelphia.

