Details: New Trove of Info Reveals More Perversion from Minneapolis Trans Shooter and Newly Discovered Ex-Girlfriend

New information is coming out about the personal life of the deranged, evil, self-identified “transgender” shooter at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Robert Westman had a relationship with 22-year-old Abigail Bodick, and the details of their time together shed further light on his perverse and mentally ill tendencies.

The U.K.’s Daily Mail reported, Westman and Bodick dated for years before the shooter ended the relationship, labeling Bodick a “blue hair and pronouns b****” and the “root of my suffering.”

All signs point to Bodick having mental health issues, as well, with the Mail reporting that she went by both “Abbey” and “Jakub” and that Westman referred to Bodick in his journal as “they.”

“I just pointed my pistol at the back of Abbey’s head to see if I would feel anything,” Westman wrote in his journal.

“No, the only thing I felt was fear of them turning around and catching me. I felt no remorse or fear of killing them, I was only concerned about how murdering Abbey would really f*** up my plans. It felt good, actually, to point it right at their stupid head. Abbey is so f***ing stupid, I have been handling and walking with it holstered, exposed, all day, and they still think it’s airsoft.

“Dumbass b****! It’s a real gun! I bought it to kill kids!”

Aside from Bodick’s delusional view of herself, she was also reportedly a “furry” — an individual with a perverse tendency to pretend to be an animal.

Photos were posted to social media platform X, showing her dressed up as what appeared to be a cat.

Abigail ‘Abbey’ Bodick blamed for Minneapolis trans shooter suffering https://t.co/QN7SkIZViu — Judy (@jmsousa1124) September 4, 2025

Westman also lamented his relationship with Bodick, calling her family “rude trailer park white trash.”

“Your family reminds me of why some innocent people have to die. You f***ers are not criminals or bad people, it’s just that sometimes people like you need to die so you don’t breed.”

Westman said that although Bodick “ruined [his] life,” he did not intend to kill her: “I think I will leave Abbey alive so they can read this and feel all the s*** they put me through. F*** you, Abbey.”

Despite the obvious hatred Westman had for his ex-girlfriend, he did not mention Bodick by name when writing his suicide note.

The mental illness and perversion on display is obvious. The spirit of the Serpent from the Garden of Eden caused Westman and Bodick to let themselves become flooded with envy.

They envied the contentment others felt. They also envied the peace that others felt in Christ.

This lead them both down a sick, twisted, path, and in the case of Westman, it compelled him to murder children. You can call it neo-Marxism, post-modernism, or hyper leftism, but it is ultimately an envious hateful outlook that leads people like this down a dark path.

The only answer to this path is Christ.

Recall John 14:6: “I am the way, and the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.”

Westman’s mother probably did not anticipate that someday her son would go onto murder innocent children when he first showed signs of this satanic presence overtaking his life. Children, young people, and the unwell must be taught Christ’s teachings and the Bible’s wisdom.

That is the only remedy to this plague.

