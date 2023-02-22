Details Revealed After Epstein-Linked Clinton Adviser Found Hanging with Gunshot Wound in Chest - Ruled Suicide

Further details have been revealed in the death of a former adviser to President Bill Clinton, although questions linger.

In May, Mark Middleton was found hanging from a tree with an electrical wire around his neck and a gunshot wound in his chest, according to the Daily Mail. His death was ruled a suicide.

The release of the police report was delayed by Middleton’s family, who feared that photos of the gruesome scene would spill onto the internet.

A judge ruled that no photos of the scene could be released but finally gave the green light to reveal the details of the case.

On May 7, Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Lawson was called to the Heifer Ranch in Perryville, Arkansas, after a ranch worker found Middleton’s abandoned vehicle on the property.

“[The worker] pointed towards the rear of the property and asked if that was a person,” Lawson wrote.

“I could see what at first appeared to be a man sitting near a tree, as my eyes focused better, I could see a rope of some type going from the tree limb to the male.”

While three boxes of buckshot ammo were found in Middleton’s SUV, there was no sign of the weapon itself.

Middleton’s family said he was suffering from depression.

Middleton was a special adviser to Clinton. He left the Clinton White House in 1995 after being accused of “setting himself up as an international deal-maker,” the Mail reported.

4 of 7 Mark Middleton dead at 59 – Bill Clinton’s special advisor with Epstein ties found hanging from tree with shotgun blast in ‘suicide’https://t.co/sig3Jp8Dl0 pic.twitter.com/dpQUcFVsGq — EAS 🇺🇸 (@Simply4Truth_) December 30, 2022



According to National Review, sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton White House 17 times from 1993 to 1995.

On seven of those visits, he was signed in by Middleton, the Mail reported.

Both Middleton and Clinton traveled on Epstein’s private jet, nicknamed the “Lolita Express,” according to the report.

A Clinton spokesman stated that Clinton never visited Epstein’s now-infamous island and only took four trips on the “Lolita Express.”

“One to Europe, one to Asia, and two to Africa, which included stops in connection with the work of the Clinton Foundation,” the spokesman said, according to National Review.

The flight logs tell a different story, revealing that Clinton was on the plane at least 26 times.

The details of Middleton’s death come after it was reported that a list of Epstein’s associates would be made public in the coming months.

Clinton, billionaire Bill Gates and Prince Andrew of the British royal family are some of the famous names speculated to be in the soon-to-be-released documents.

