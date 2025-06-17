As tensions heated up between Israel and Iran on Monday, President Donald Trump arranged to leave the G7 Summit early to return to Washington, while Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced he is beefing up U.S. forces in the Middle East.

Hegseth posted an announcement to that effect on social media platform X.

“Over the weekend, I directed the deployment of additional capabilities to the United States Central Command Area of Responsibility,” he wrote.

“Protecting U.S. forces is our top priority and these deployments are intended to enhance our defensive posture in the region.”

The deployments include:

Rerouting the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group from the South China Sea to the Middle East to join the USS Carl Vinson.

Moving more than two dozen refueling aircraft from the U.S. to Europe, according to a report by The Washington Post, which said the KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasuses were relocated to bases in Spain, Greece, Germany, Italy, and Scotland — much closer to the Middle East to defend U.S. interests if needed, one unnamed source said.

“Additional fighter jets also could deploy as part of the response, defense officials said, though it was not immediately clear what kind or where they will go,” the Post also reported.

Last week, the Pentagon ordered two destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea to move closer to Israel, Politico reported.

“Israel also has used American air defenses to knock down Iranian drones and missiles targeting Israeli civilian infrastructure,” Politico said.

The report also said the U.S. has supplied a number of Patriot air defense batteries to the Middle East, along with a Terminal High Altitutde Area Defense Battery “to help intercept missiles fired by Iran and its proxies,” per Politico.

Trump put up an ominous post on Truth Social Monday evening, reiterating his demand that “IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON” and advising that “Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 06.16.25 06:30 PM EST pic.twitter.com/AxYWh5J6Gb — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 16, 2025

About that time, the Jerusalem Post reported, explosions began erupting across Iran’s capital city.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Trump’s early departure from the G7 Summit in Alberta, Canada, in a post on X Monday night.

President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State. — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 16, 2025

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer,” she wrote.

“Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State.”

President Trump is leaving the G7 Summit in Canada early and told the National Security Council to be ready in the Situation Roompic.twitter.com/KAqmXDu8KS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 17, 2025

Trump reportedly requested the National Security Council to be ready to meet in the Situation Room.

