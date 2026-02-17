Details: Trump to Mark 250 Years of America with Faith-Centered Jubilee on National Mall

The Trump White House released new details Tuesday for the “Rededicate 250” faith event scheduled to take place on the National Mall in Washington on Sunday, May 17.

Speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month, President Donald Trump said, “We’re inviting Americans from all across the country to come together on our National Mall to pray, to give thanks.”

“We’re going to rededicate America as ‘one nation under God,'” he added, prompting a standing ovation and sustained applause from the attendees.

“I’ve always said you just can’t have a great country if you don’t have religion. You have to believe in something. You have to believe that what we’re doing, there’s a reason for it,” the president argued.

BREAKING 🚨 President Trump stuns America by announcing America will re-dedicate itself to God on May 17th 2026 “We’re going to rededicate America as one nation under God” CHRIST IS KING 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3YlkkTtbhq — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 5, 2026

The Daily Caller reported on Tuesday that the National Mall event will be titled, “Rededicate 250: National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise, and Thanksgiving.”

Jubilee is a biblical term. In Leviticus 25, God instructed the people of Israel through Moses that every 50 years, a jubilee should be celebrated.

“And you shall consecrate the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you, when each of you shall return to his property, and each of you shall return to his clan,” Moses wrote.

The Liberty Bell is inscribed with part of that verse from Leviticus 25:10, which says, “Proclaim liberty throughout the land to all its inhabitants.”

After I did my “Why Read Leviticus” post I was told it’s not common knowledge the Liberty Bell’s inscription is from Leviticus: “Proclaim Liberty throughout all the Land Unto all the inhabitants thereof” (25:10) Exclusively referring to it as the Leviticus Bell from now on… pic.twitter.com/iqH5OUnVdu — Ari Lamm (@AriLamm) February 5, 2025

As I wrote about in my book, “We Hold These Truths,” the Liberty Bell hung over the Pennsylvania State House in Philadelphia in July 1776 and announced the reading of the Declaration of Independence, in which there are four references to God.

The rededication event on the National Mall will include “Christian singers, religious leaders and personas, and members of the president’s cabinet. The events will take place over the course of the entire day, from 6 am to 6 pm. Doors will open at 4:30 am,” according to the Daily Caller.

“This particular event will surely remind people of the work of God in American life,” White House Director of the Domestic Policy Council Vince Haley told the outlet.

“So many messages don’t reach people because they are culturally not valued, but we value celebrating and recognizing people of faith, and how people of faith have understood God to be active in the 250 year history of our country,” he added.

In his inaugural address as the nation’s first president in 1789, George Washington said, “It would be peculiarly improper to omit in this first official act my fervent supplications to that Almighty Being who rules over the universe, who presides in the councils of nations, and whose providential aids can supply every human defect, that His benediction may consecrate to the liberties and happiness of the people of the United States…”

“No people can be bound to acknowledge and adore the Invisible Hand which conducts the affairs of men more than those of the United States. Every step by which they have advanced to the character of an independent nation seems to have been distinguished by some token of providential agency,” he added.

During his first year in office, Washington issued a proclamation setting a day for thanksgiving and prayer, writing, “Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor…”

“Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be.”

In his farewell address in 1796, Washington said, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

“Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle,” he further stated.

Trump is therefore on firm ground in calling on the people of the United States to rededicate the nation to God.

