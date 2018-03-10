Details of Trump’s Military Parade Leaked, and There’s a Catch

President Donald Trump wants a military parade, so President Donald Trump is going to get a military parade.

But if you’re expecting it to look like the Bastille Day parade that is said to have given Trump the inspiration for such an event on this side of the Atlantic Ocean — or like the famous Red Square May Day parades in Moscow — you’re going to be a little disappointed.

According to CNN, the U.S. version of the parade will not include tanks or other “heavy military vehicles” in an attempt to avoid damaging the streets on which the parade passes.

“We’ll see if we can do it at a reasonable cost, and if we can’t, we won’t do it. But the generals would love to do it, I can tell you, and so would I,” Trump told Fox News late last month when news first began to leak regarding Trump’s desire to hold such an event.

“I think it’s great for our country in terms of being a cheerleader and the spirit,” Trump added at the time.

CNN was reportedly shown a copy of a memo to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued Thursday, that provided guidelines for the Veterans Day event.

The parade is being planned by the Joint Staff, according to the report, but will be executed by U.S. Northern Command, which is reponsible for U.S. troops stationed throughout North America.

That doesn’t mean, however, that the parade will be any less impressive, even though, according to the memo, “consideration must be given to minimize damage to local infrastructure.”

The end of the parade will include “a heavy air component,” which will possibly include historical aircraft that are no longer in active military service.

That, needless to say, could be pretty cool, potentially more than making up for the fact that events on the ground will “include wheeled vehicles only, no tanks,” according the memo.

The memo, reportedly issued over the signature of U.S. Navy Capt. Hallock Mohler Jr., the executive secretary for the office of the secretary of defense, said that the parade would emphasize “the price of freedom” and would be integrated with the Veterans Day parade normally held each year in D.C., running from the White House to the Capitol.

The Old Guard Fife and Drum, which normally dons period uniforms for events such as this, will march in the parade to help planners “focus on the contributions” of American military veterans from the founding of the country through the modern era.

Servicemen and women who have been awarded the Medal of Honor will join the president near the Capitol on the reviewing stand, according to the report, as will other U.S. veterans.

Liberals will probably complain about the expense — one of the few times you’re like to hear them complain about government spending, so have your recording devices ready — but they fail to understand how important ceremony is to the professional soldier, not to mention the morale boost that comes from receiving a heartfelt “thank you” from a few thousand grateful Americans whose freedoms they help protect.

Of course, liberals don’t tend to understand much about the military anyway, other than the fact that supporting our men and women in uniform costs money they’d rather be spending on government handouts designed to create a dependant populace for them to rule over.

