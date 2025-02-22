Determined to Lose: Dem Gov. Supports Replacing 'Mother' With 'Inseminated Person'

Democrats still have not learned a thing after their resounding losses on election day.

In their latest effort to police language, destroy the nuclear family, and diminish women’s roles as caregivers, Wisconsin Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Wisconsin Democrats filed an executive budget bill where the word “woman” is replaced by “inseminated person.”

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Saturday that the bill was filed by the Joint Committee on Finance and addresses several issues for fiscal years 2025 to 2027.

Per the Sentinel, the words “spouse” and “person” replaced words like “mother,” “father,” “husband,” and “wife” in the bill.

The outlet noted that the phrase “the husband of the mother” was replaced in a section concerning artificial insemination with the phrase “the spouse of the inseminated person.”

Republican Governors Association Executive Director Sara Craig said the shift was “offensive to mothers.”

“Being a mother is the greatest privilege I will have in my lifetime, and every mother I know feels the same.”

“If Tony Evers can reduce motherhood to an ‘inseminated person’ then our society is lost,” she added.

Journalist Eric Daugherty posted a screenshot of the changes to social media platform X.

JUST IN: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D-WI) is backing a proposed law to replace the word “mother” with “inseminated person” in a state statute. H/t @DanODonnellShow pic.twitter.com/iOIBNSPNGR — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 21, 2025

Wisconsin Democrats should refer back to the 2024 election map if they think this is a sound plan.

President Donald Trump took the state over former Vice President Kamala Harris by a margin of just under thirty thousand votes.

Former President Joe Biden took the state in 2020, besting Trump with around twenty thousand more votes.

The shift shows that Wisconsinites are favoring Trump’s agenda, including his actions to eradicate woke nonsense from the federal government via executive order.

Certainly, Wisconsin state officials can make their own decisions with their own state budget.

However, spitting in the face of mothers and fathers while diminishing the traditional family in policy is not the best plan for job security.

After Trump’s confrontation with Maine Democrat Gov. Janet Mills on Friday where he indicated her state would not receive federal funding if she continued allowing men to compete in women’s sports, thereby resisting Trump’s executive order, Evers should be fully aware that the president is not afraid to take state officials to task.

In their exchange, Trump told Mills she wouldn’t be an elected official for much longer continuing down that path, given the current trajectory of voters in her state.

Again, Evers and his allies should read the room.

