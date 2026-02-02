Share
News
Vials of testosterone and estrogen for injection treatment.
Vials of testosterone and estrogen for injection treatment. (MargJohnsonVA / Getty Images)

Detransitioner Wins Multi-Million Dollar Medical Malpractice Case That Could Lead to the End of So-Called 'Gender Affirming Care'

 By Jack Davis  February 2, 2026 at 8:00am
Share

When Fox Varian thought she was a boy, the answer a psychologist and surgeon gave her was a double mastectomy.

Now, years later, she made history by winning a $2 million verdict against the doctor and psychologist in what National Review noted was the first gender “detransitioner” medical malpractice case that went to trial.

The award covers $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering. Varian, who no longer considers herself a male, received $400,000 medical expenses that will be forthcoming.

The Westchester County Supreme Court case ruled that psychologist Kenneth Einhorn and surgeon Simon Chin ignored standards of care and procedural issues as the teen was pressured into the surgery, which was allegedly to address gender dysphoria, according to the New York Post.

Varian’s attorneys said Einhorn “drove the train” and was responsible for “putting the idea in Fox’s head” that surgery would solve her problems.

Varian’s mother, Claire Deacon, said she opposed the surgery, but gave in out of fear her daughter would kill herself.

“This man was just so emphatic, and pushing and pushing, that I felt like there was no good decision,” Deacon said.

“I think it was a scare tactic. I don’t believe it was malice, I think he believed what he was saying — but he was very, very wrong.”

After the surgery, Varian was both physically ill and deeply unhappy,

Lawyers for Einhorn and Chin claimed Varian was content with the surgery for four years between the operation and the filing of the lawsuit.

Related:
CBS News Pulls '60 Minutes' Episode After Contributor Appears in Epstein Files

Inb writing for National Review, Wesley J. Smith called the verdict “an important development in the great cause of protecting gender-confused minors from being subjected to irreversible procedures from which they can never be made whole.”

Smith that if trial lawyers “smell money in the water, they will sue the ‘gender-affirming’ care industry into the ground just as they do other business sectors with deep pockets.”

Smith wrote that he believed the “threat of major malpractice verdicts and a consequential inability to obtain liability insurance against such cases” would eventually “cause the gender ideological medical sector’s deeply-to-be-desired demise.”

“May Varian’s legal victory open the litigation floodgates!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Cities Church Attendee Reveals How the Hatred Has Continued After Leftist Church Invasion
Bill Gates Speaks Out on His Inclusion in Newly Released Epstein Documents
Breaking: Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Learns His Sentence
Trump Set to Revive Presidential Super Bowl Tradition That Biden Ditched
White House Posthumously Awards Medal of Honor to Hero Army Soldier After Years-Long Campaign
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation