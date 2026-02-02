Detransitioner Wins Multi-Million Dollar Medical Malpractice Case That Could Lead to the End of So-Called 'Gender Affirming Care'

When Fox Varian thought she was a boy, the answer a psychologist and surgeon gave her was a double mastectomy.

Now, years later, she made history by winning a $2 million verdict against the doctor and psychologist in what National Review noted was the first gender “detransitioner” medical malpractice case that went to trial.

The award covers $1.6 million for past and future pain and suffering. Varian, who no longer considers herself a male, received $400,000 medical expenses that will be forthcoming.

🚨ICYMI: the first detransitioner malpractice case WIN has happened. A monster therapist & butcher physician have been held liable for removing the healthy breasts of a 16-year-old girl and bullying her parents with the suicide myth: “medical transition or die” Fox Varian… pic.twitter.com/gjsfBEjXNF — Erin for Parental Rights (@Erin4Parents) January 31, 2026

The Westchester County Supreme Court case ruled that psychologist Kenneth Einhorn and surgeon Simon Chin ignored standards of care and procedural issues as the teen was pressured into the surgery, which was allegedly to address gender dysphoria, according to the New York Post.

Varian’s attorneys said Einhorn “drove the train” and was responsible for “putting the idea in Fox’s head” that surgery would solve her problems.

Varian’s mother, Claire Deacon, said she opposed the surgery, but gave in out of fear her daughter would kill herself.

“This man was just so emphatic, and pushing and pushing, that I felt like there was no good decision,” Deacon said.

“I think it was a scare tactic. I don’t believe it was malice, I think he believed what he was saying — but he was very, very wrong.”

After the surgery, Varian was both physically ill and deeply unhappy,

Lawyers for Einhorn and Chin claimed Varian was content with the surgery for four years between the operation and the filing of the lawsuit.

This is fabulous news! The first US detransitioner to win a major lawsuit against the doctors who gave her a double mastectomy while she was still a minor! $2 million awarded to Fox Varian. Doctors used the “Do you want a live son or a dead daughter?” suicide threat that has… pic.twitter.com/mbWglQNhJZ — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) January 31, 2026

Inb writing for National Review, Wesley J. Smith called the verdict “an important development in the great cause of protecting gender-confused minors from being subjected to irreversible procedures from which they can never be made whole.”

Smith that if trial lawyers “smell money in the water, they will sue the ‘gender-affirming’ care industry into the ground just as they do other business sectors with deep pockets.”

Varian V Einhorn is the first detransitioner lawsuit to reach a verdict, and Fox Varian was awarded $2M Even better is that this was in New York! I am going to trial as well against my doctors with @Liberty_Ctr and this gives me even more hope that I will get justice for myself pic.twitter.com/TpbuFvFwuQ — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChloeCole) January 31, 2026

Smith wrote that he believed the “threat of major malpractice verdicts and a consequential inability to obtain liability insurance against such cases” would eventually “cause the gender ideological medical sector’s deeply-to-be-desired demise.”

“May Varian’s legal victory open the litigation floodgates!” he wrote.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.