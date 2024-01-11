Detroit Lions Fans Call for Jersey Ban After Drawing Rams as Playoff Opponent

Some Detroit Lions are turning their backs on one of the franchise’s all-time great quarterbacks as the team prepares to face off against his new team in the playoffs.

One Lions fan account called for fans to eschew wearing jerseys bearing the name of Matt Stafford.

“Lions Stafford jerseys will not be permitted into Ford Field on Sunday,” the Detroit Line claimed in a post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Detroit Line™ (@thedetroitline)

The fan account has no power to actually deny fans entry to the Lions’ home field on the basis of their jersey choice.

Stafford plays for the Los Angeles Rams — the team slated to face the Lions on Sunday.

The veteran quarterback served as the face of the Lions’ franchise from 2009 to 2020, leading the team to a renaissance in the form of playoff appearances and some successes.

Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed disappointment at the impromptu boycott in an Instagram comment, according to Sports Illustrated.

Are Lions fans being too petty? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 89% (268 Votes) No: 11% (34 Votes)

“Well this is sad because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city,” Kelly Stafford said on behalf of the couple.

“But Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that.”

“Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries. “

Kelly Stafford’s response to the “jersey ban” pic.twitter.com/iDjXo8NVTQ — Zac (Indianapolis Rams) (@ZacMaier) January 9, 2024

Other Lions fans defended Stafford on the post’s comments, pointing out that he remains one of the franchise’s all-time great players despite playing for a different team.

The fan account advocating for a ban on Stafford jerseys clarified that its owners still like Stafford — just not this week — in a following post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Detroit Line™ (@thedetroitline)

Ironically enough, the Lions are led by quarterback Jared Goff — himself drafted as the Rams’ franchise quarterback in 2016.

The two accomplished quarterbacks were traded for one another (along with a package of draft picks) in 2021.

The NFC North champion Lions are narrow favorites to triumph in the Wild Card game, according to Fox Sports.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.