Detroit Lions Fans Call for Jersey Ban After Drawing Rams as Playoff Opponent
Some Detroit Lions are turning their backs on one of the franchise’s all-time great quarterbacks as the team prepares to face off against his new team in the playoffs.
One Lions fan account called for fans to eschew wearing jerseys bearing the name of Matt Stafford.
“Lions Stafford jerseys will not be permitted into Ford Field on Sunday,” the Detroit Line claimed in a post.
View this post on Instagram
The fan account has no power to actually deny fans entry to the Lions’ home field on the basis of their jersey choice.
Stafford plays for the Los Angeles Rams — the team slated to face the Lions on Sunday.
The veteran quarterback served as the face of the Lions’ franchise from 2009 to 2020, leading the team to a renaissance in the form of playoff appearances and some successes.
Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, expressed disappointment at the impromptu boycott in an Instagram comment, according to Sports Illustrated.
“Well this is sad because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city,” Kelly Stafford said on behalf of the couple.
“But Matthew has always been the bigger person and will continue to be that.”
“Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries. “
Kelly Stafford’s response to the “jersey ban” pic.twitter.com/iDjXo8NVTQ
— Zac (Indianapolis Rams) (@ZacMaier) January 9, 2024
Other Lions fans defended Stafford on the post’s comments, pointing out that he remains one of the franchise’s all-time great players despite playing for a different team.
The fan account advocating for a ban on Stafford jerseys clarified that its owners still like Stafford — just not this week — in a following post.
View this post on Instagram
Ironically enough, the Lions are led by quarterback Jared Goff — himself drafted as the Rams’ franchise quarterback in 2016.
The two accomplished quarterbacks were traded for one another (along with a package of draft picks) in 2021.
The NFC North champion Lions are narrow favorites to triumph in the Wild Card game, according to Fox Sports.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.