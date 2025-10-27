Share
News

Detroit Man Who Allegedly Shot Into Crowd at Firework Show Has Case Dismissed

 By Michael Austin  October 27, 2025 at 8:10am
Share

Alphonso Cooper Jr. had been charged with shooting into a crowd during a fireworks show in Detroit, Michigan, but now he will not stand trial.

The June 23 incident started when Detroit police heard gunshots around 10:04 p.m. that evening.

They responded and found a 17-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his legs, as well as a 22-year-old with a wound in her right hand, according to a report from The News-Herald.

Cooper and the 17-year-old were allegedly involved in a confrontation, with Cooper allegedly firing a handgun.

The Detroit Police Department said that Cooper was arrested at his home in Washtenaw County.

The 22-year-old meanwhile appears to have been an innocent bystander.

Did the court system fail the victims of this crime?

The case was nevertheless dismissed because of “insufficient evidence,” per The News-Herald.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy had nevertheless said in a previous statement at the time of the incident, “These shootings allegedly occurred because the defendant could not handle a disagreement and introduced a deadly weapon into the mix.”

“This defendant did not care that there were hundreds of potential victims in the area. Bullets have no eyes, and it is extremely fortuitous that more fireworks attendees were not injured,” she added.

WDIV-TV reported that the dispute, which preceded the shooting, was over a mere $200.

Zariah Culvreth, who WJBK identified as the innocent bystander, offered her reaction to the outlet.

“I was standing on a corner of a parking structure, and I felt something hit my right hand,” she said.

Related:
'There Was Blood Everywhere': Afghan Man Arrested After Deadly Stabbing Rampage in London

“I was looking at my hand, and my hand is split open, so I’m screaming. I’m jumping around, trying to get somebody’s attention to show them I’d been shot.”

She did not notice any gunshots but was instantly worried when a gang of teenagers rushed toward her.

Culvreth added that she saw “a group of teenage boys running past me, my cousin, and her best friend — and a group of girls followed soon after and said that they were fighting.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




Weekly Straw Poll: Vance Takes Slight Hit as Support for Massie, DeSantis, Third Trump Term Rises
California Girls' Volleyball Team Has So-Called Trans Player - Other Teams Aren't Having It
Chicago Business Owners Are Worried About Yet Another Tax
Detroit Man Who Allegedly Shot Into Crowd at Firework Show Has Case Dismissed
Major Denomination Splits After Woman Appointed as Its Head
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation